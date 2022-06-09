Norwich attempt to tackle discrimination brings criticism and call for apology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Norwich attempt to tackle discrimination brings criticism and call for apology

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 2:50 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 3:42 pm
Norwich have been criticised by fans group Proud Canaries (Nigel French/PA)
Norwich have been criticised for their Pride Month project and asked to apologise by fan group Proud Canaries.

The supporters’ group has hit out at the Canaries’ campaign which marks Pride Month and features a wall covered in homophobic slurs.

Proud Canaries is unhappy the campaign highlights bigoted language and wants the content deleted.

A statement read: “The impression given was that the film would record an upbeat occasion with players and fans alike throwing paint rainbows at a concourse wall to create an inclusive graffiti mural while discussing the negative impact of bigotry.

“Had we been briefed on the constantly in-view, and in-focus abuse wall concept we would have firmly advised against and deemed it a deal-breaker.

“The finished edit is far from positive. Viewers, including those from our community, are subjected to the sight of a lexicon of slurs – regularly used to target LGBTQ+ people – for almost the entire duration of the production.

“That error of judgement was compounded exponentially with the launch tweet, ironically stating ‘that this language is not OK’ – while platforming it.

“We’ve asked the club to delete the film in its current form, apologise publicly, and work with us, Norwich Pride, and the wider fanbase to make good.”

Norwich unveiled their ‘A Home For Everyone’ campaign in a 14-minute film which features former winger Darren Eadie and current players Kenny McLean and Megan Todd.

It ends with paint thrown at the wall to cover the offending words.

Proud Canaries member Tim Carr also takes part and the PA news agency understands the group was briefed on the content of the video beforehand.

A Norwich spokesman said: “As ever, all at Norwich are proud of the club’s ongoing work to support diversity, equality and inclusion across our players, staff and supporters.

“Throughout recent years the club have had, and continue to have, extensive dialogue with its various fan groups.

“We are determined to continue our work in this area, tackling discrimination in football, supporting difficult conversations and pushing boundaries in making Norwich City a home for everyone.”

