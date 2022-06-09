James Taylor leaves head scout role at ECB

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Taylor has left his role as head scout at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The 32-year-old was part of the selection panel that picked England’s first Test squad of the summer alongside the new captain-coach pairing of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, but that proved the last significant contribution of a four-year stint with the governing body.

England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Rob Key, is looking to reappoint a national selector as part of his ongoing review of the international set-up.

Taylor was forced to retire from playing at the age of just 26 due to a heart condition and was soon appointed as a selector working under Ed Smith in 2018.

Managing director Rob Key is planning a selection revamp (Mike Egerton/PA)

He became chief of the scouting network last year after former managing director Ashley Giles ousted Smith and placed previous head coach Chris Silverwood in complete control.

“It has been an honour to hold the position of selector for three years and the last year as head scout,” said Taylor.

“I would like to thank everyone at the ECB for all their support. We have had some fantastic highlights during that period that I will remember forever. The time is right for me to explore new opportunities, and I’m excited about what lies ahead.”

Taylor’s playing career was cut short by a heart condition (PA Wire)

Key, who currently chairs selection on an interim basis, added: “James Taylor has been a great servant to English cricket both as a player and an excellent administrator over the past four years.

“He has a deep passion for the game and is attuned to the current demands of a modern cricketer, having played with and against most of the England set-up and pathway players.

“Everyone at the ECB would like to thank James for his hard work and dedication and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”