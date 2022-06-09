Kieffer Moore injury blow for Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kieffer Moore injury blow for Wales

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 4:24 pm
Kieffer Moore is injured (David Davies/PA)
Kieffer Moore is injured (David Davies/PA)

Kieffer Moore has been ruled out of Wales’ Nations League games against Belgium and Holland.

Moore missed the 2-1 home defeat to Holland on Wednesday with an unspecified injury.

The Bournemouth striker will now miss Saturday’s home game against Belgium in Cardiff and the Rotterdam return with Holland three days later.

“Kieffer Moore has withdrawn due to injury,” the Football Association of Wales said on their official Twitter account.

Salford’s Tom King has been added to the squad as goalkeeping cover with fitness concerns over Wayne Hennessey and Danny Ward.

Hennessey, the hero of Sunday’s World Cup play-off victory over Ukraine, missed the Holland game, while Ward was replaced by third-choice Adam Davies at half-time.

Boss Robert Page said after the Holland defeat: “Danny has had a slight issue with his knee, it has flared up at half-time and he couldn’t continue so that was forced on us.”

Midfielder Joe Morrell was also forced off on Wednesday with what Page described as a “problem on his foot”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal