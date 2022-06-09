Five Forest Green players in PFA League Two team of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Five Forest Green players in PFA League Two team of the season

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 7:12 pm
Forest Green forward Matt Stevens was on the promotion goal trail (Leila Coker/PA)
Forest Green forward Matt Stevens was on the promotion goal trail (Leila Coker/PA)

Champions Forest Green make up five members of the PFA League Two team of the year.

Rovers held off a late challenge from rivals Exeter to finish top on goal difference.

Strikers Matt Stevens, who scored 23 goals, and Jamille Matt, with a tally of 19, were both voted into the divisional team by their peers.

Defender Kane Wilson, midfielder Nicky Cadden and Ebou Adams, who last month joined Championship side Cardiff, are are also included.

Exeter midfielder Matt Jay makes the team of the year, along with Newport forward Dominic Telford, the league’s top scorer with 25 goals.

Northampton missed out on automatic promotion on a dramatic final day after Bristol Rovers thrashed relegated Scunthorpe 7-0 to go up on goals scored.

The Cobblers’ efforts over the course of the campaign saw goalkeeper Liam Roberts, defenders Fraser Horsfall and Jon Guthrie included in the PFA line-up along with Tranmere centre-back Peter Clarke, who has since moved to Walsall.

PFA League Two Team of the Year: Liam Roberts (Northampton); Kane Wilson (Forest Green), Fraser Horsfall (Northampton), Peter Clarke (Tranmere), Jon Guthrie (Northampton); Ebou Adams (Forest Green), Matt Jay (Exeter), Nicky Cadden (Forest Green); Dominic Telford (Newport), Matt Stevens (Forest Green), Jamille Matt (Forest Green)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]