Wigan duo Will Keane and Jack Whatmough named in PFA League One team of the year

Wigan forward Will Keane has been rewarded for an impressive campaign with a place in the the PFA League One team of the year.

The Republic of Ireland forward scored 26 goals to help push the Latics to the title, finishing two points ahead of Rotherham.

Latics defender Jack Whatmough has also been recognised by his peers and voted into the divisional team, as has Rotherham centre-back Michael Ihiekwe.

Sunderland’s Ross Stewart scored 24 goals – including one in the play-off final at Wembley to help the Black Cats secure promotion with a 2-0 victory over Wycombe – and also makes the XI.

MK Dons finished third, just a point off automatic promotion, but lost in the semi-finals to Wycombe, with defender Harry Darling and midfielder Scott Twine both named in the PFA line-up.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, Bolton defender Ricardo Santo, Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan, Oxford midfielder Cameron Brannagan and Morecombe’s 23-goal frontman Cole Stockton complete the League One team of the year.

