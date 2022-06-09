Fulham dominate PFA Championship team of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fulham dominate PFA Championship team of the season

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 7:16 pm
Fulham enjoyed a memorable Championship campaign (John Walton/PA)
Fulham dominated the PFA Championship team of the year after securing promotion in style.

The Cottagers delivered an instant return to the Premier League, scoring 106 goals as they won the title ahead of Bournemouth.

Five Fulham players were recognised by their peers and voted into the divisional team, with striker Aleksandar Mitrovic having scored a record-breaking 43 Championship goals.

Centre-backs Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream are also included along with midfielders Fabio Carvalho and Harry Wilson, who provided a season-high 19 assists.

PFA Championship team of the year 2022 infographic
(PA Graphics)

Bournemouth see midfielder Philip Billing and forward Dominic Solanke, who scored 29 goals, included.

Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, who returned 19 clean sheets to help his side finish third, also makes the team of the year, along with Blackburn’s 22-goal Chile forward Ben Brereton.

Nottingham Forest defender Djed Spence completes the line-up, having helped Steve Cooper’s side win the Championship play-off final at Wembley to secure promotion back to the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

PFA Championship Team of the Year: Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield); Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest), Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Tim Ream (Fulham); Harry Wilson (Fulham), Fabio Carvalho (Fulham), Philip Billing (Bournemouth); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth), Ben Brereton (Blackburn)

