Sam Kerr leads Chelsea quartet in PFA Women’s Super League team of the year

Top scorer Sam Kerr is one of four Chelsea players named in the PFA Women’s Super League team of the year.

Australian international Kerr scored 20 goals in the WSL, helping Emma Hayes’ side win the domestic double after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Blues goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger is also voted into the divisional team by her peers, alongside defender Millie Bright and Norway winger Guro Reiten.

Arsenal finished just a point behind Chelsea in the WSL.

The Gunners have Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema, England defender Leah Williamson and midfielder Kim Little named in the PFA line-up.

Manchester City see defender Alex Greenwood, midfielder Caroline Weir and striker Lauren Hemp make the team of the year, along with Manchester United defender Ona Batlle.

PFA WSL Team of the Year: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea); Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Ona Batlle (Manchester United), Millie Bright (Chelsea); Kim Little (Arsenal), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Guro Reiten (Chelsea); Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)