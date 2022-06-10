Celtic set for friendly to honour Artur Boruc’s career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic set for friendly to honour Artur Boruc’s career

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 1:34 pm
Artur Boruc (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Artur Boruc (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Celtic are to play a pre-season friendly in Poland to honour their former goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

The Scottish champions have been invited by Legia Warsaw to take part in the special tribute match on July 20. 

Boruc, 42, became a firm fans’ favourite during his five years with Celtic between 2005 and 2010. He won three league titles, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

The goalkeeper – who won 65 caps for Poland – has been with Legia for eight years over the course of two spells and also played for Fiorentina, Southampton and Bournemouth.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is looking forward to being part of the match.

“Artur is a huge character and was a massive part of Celtic for a number of years performing brilliantly for the club domestically and in Europe and he will always be so highly regarded by everyone here,” he told the Celtic website.

“We are looking forward to playing our part in this tribute to Artur, something he richly deserves after such a long and successful career covering Legia Warsaw, Celtic and a number of other clubs.”

The match against the Poles will form part of Celtic’s pre-season preparations ahead of their cinch Premiership title defence and Champions League group-stage participation.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will spend 10 days at a training camp in Austria in early July before playing a friendly away to Czech side Banik Ostrava and then home matches against English Championship pair Blackburn and Norwich either side of their trip to Poland.

