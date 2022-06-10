Sergio Perez fastest in opening practice session for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sergio Perez fastest in opening practice session for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 1:42 pm
Sergio Perez finished fastest in opening practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Sergei Grits/AP)
Sergio Perez followed up his Monaco triumph by finishing fastest in Friday’s opening practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

A fortnight on from his win on the famous Monte Carlo streets, Perez, who recently signed a deal to remain with Red Bull until 2024, edged out Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.127 seconds in Baku.

World champion Max Verstappen finished third in the other Red Bull, one place ahead of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton sixth for Mercedes, 1.2 seconds off the pace.

Perez took advantage of Verstappen’s late tyre blowout to win last year’s race in Baku – his first in Red Bull colours – and the Mexican has started this weekend on the front foot with Red Bull and Ferrari at the top of the class.

For Hamilton, the British driver heads into the eighth round of 22, 75 points adrift of Verstappen.

Mercedes continue to combat the porpoising problems which have wreaked havoc on their season, and Hamilton and team-mate George Russell both suffered with heavy bouncing during the first action here.

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in first practice in Baku
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in first practice in Baku (Sergei Grits/AP)

At one point, Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington advised his driver to be wary of crossing the pit-entry line when he completed a lap.

A frustrated Hamilton replied: “It is so bumpy, I couldn’t see the line.”

Russell, who has finished ahead of Hamilton at every round bar the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix to move 34 points clear of his team-mate in the standings, finished eighth.

Verstappen leads Leclerc by nine points in the standings, but the Dutchman complained of understeer throughout first practice and lost control of his Red Bull at the end of the session. The world champion spun at Turn 15 but crucially avoided contact with the barriers before returning to his garage.

Elsewhere, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll thudded the wall at the exit of Turn 15, while Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacher suffered from mechanical problems in their Williams and Haas cars respectively, and missed a large chunk of the one-hour running.

The second practice session gets under way at 6pm local time (3pm UK).

