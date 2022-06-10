Burnley confirm departure of Ben Mee, Aaron Lennon and James Tarkowski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burnley confirm departure of Ben Mee, Aaron Lennon and James Tarkowski

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 3:30 pm
Ben Mee made over 350 appearances for Burnley during his 10-year stay at the club (John Walton/PA)
Ben Mee made over 350 appearances for Burnley during his 10-year stay at the club (John Walton/PA)

Burnley trio Ben Mee, Aaron Lennon and James Tarkowski are among 14 players who will leave the club this summer.

Centre-back Tarkowski is expected to join Everton following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League, while fellow defender Mee and winger Lennon are included in a long list of departures.

Burnley said on their official website when announcing their retained list: “Ben Mee, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters are among a total of 14 professionals to depart the club upon the conclusion of their contracts at Turf Moor at the end of this month.”

The club added: “James Tarkowski expressed his desire earlier in the season to seek an opportunity elsewhere when his contract expires, and he will also depart after more than 200 appearances for the club.”

Mee made over 350 appearances during a 10-year spell with the Clarets after joining from Manchester City in 2012.

Lennon, who re-joined the club last summer following a two-year stint in Turkey with Kayserispor, appeared 87 times in total in all competition during his two spells at Turf Moor.

Burnley said “discussions remain ongoing” with Matej Vydra and Jack Cork and the option on Ashley Barnes’ contract has been activated to keep him at the club for another year.

