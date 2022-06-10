‘I still have the hunger’ – Derek Chisora vows to entertain against Kubrat Pulev

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I still have the hunger’ – Derek Chisora vows to entertain against Kubrat Pulev

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 5:16 pm
Derek Chisora alongside promoter Eddie Hearn and opponent Kubrat Pulev at Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel (Victoria Jones/PA)
Derek Chisora alongside promoter Eddie Hearn and opponent Kubrat Pulev at Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel (Victoria Jones/PA)

Derek Chisora has promised to entertain when he takes on Kubrat Pulev at the O2 next month after he insisted the hunger to continue boxing remains there.

The 38-year-old will face the Bulgarian on July 9 in a rematch six years after the first bout between the duo in Germany.

Chisora lost a split decision for the vacant European heavyweight title in 2016, one of 12 defeats he has suffered in 44 fights, but the veteran is not ready to hang up the gloves despite suffering three consecutive losses.

Derek Chisora lost his last two bouts against Joseph Parker
Derek Chisora lost his last two bouts against Joseph Parker (Peter Byrne/PA)

“When they start singing that beautiful song – oh Derek Chisora – I get pumped up, I can’t help myself. The game plan goes out the window and I just let it go! I am excited,” he said from Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel on Friday.

“For me my plan is my fans, that is it. Entertainment is the plan. I have lost so many fights, I have won a couple of fights and I have won the things I wanted to win but it is irrelevant to me.

“I just prefer fighting. I wake up every morning, go training and I still have the hunger for it.

Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev face off during a press conference in London
Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev face off during a press conference in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I get these younger guys coming into the gym sparring with me and I see the fear in their eyes by the time they get to rounds three or four. I am still hungry, I still want to fight and cause damage to people. I want to entertain.”

While there were no pre-meditated antics from Chisora at this press conference in London – he had grabbed the back of Pulev’s head sparking a min-brawl ahead of their 2016 fight – a wager was made between the boxers.

Zimbabwe-born Chisora bet an unspecified amount that he would knock his opponent out, which was eventually agreed by the 41-year-old.

Pulev had started the press conference talking about his respect for ‘Del Boy’ but did reveal his burning desire to get another world title shot having lost to Anthony Joshua at the end of 2020 at Wembley Arena.

Boxing Wembley Arena – London
Anthony Joshua knocks down Kubrat Pulev (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

He added: “I am concentrated on this fight and after that (the) world title, this is my dream and I am going to take this.

“Derek is a difficult opponent but we have a little bit of history. Now a couple of years after my win I feel good and better because I teach and learn a lot of things from my fights.

“I have more experience and so my fight against Joshua here in London, I was not good prepared, before I was with Covid and I don’t say nothing in the media, but I don’t prepare good.

“Now I am healthy, I am good and here to fight against my friend Derek.”

