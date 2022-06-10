Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr celebrate PFA awards – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 10.

Football

Liverpool congratulated Mohamed Salah after he claimed his second PFA player of the year award on Thursday.

“He deserves it absolutely, and that’s why he’s the second-time winner of this wonderful trophy. Well deserved, Mo!” 🗣️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 10, 2022

And likewise for Chelsea with Sam Kerr.

Congratulations to @samkerr1 scooping the @PFA Players' Player of the Year award! 🏆 Sam is also named in the WSL Team of the Year alongside @berger_ann, @guro_reiten and @Mdawg1bright! Well done all!👏 #PFAawards — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 9, 2022

And they also welcomed Kadeisha Buchanan to the club.

'My name is Kadeisha Buchanan, I'm a defender for Chelsea.' 👊 Welcome to the Pride of London, @Keishaballa! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BHGUipa49X — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 10, 2022

Netherlands players were celebrating their roots.

Back in a vvwilhelmus jersey. The club where it all started for me, a club that me and my family have many great memories of throughout the years! #DeNVD #Amateurvoetbal #trotsopmijnshirt pic.twitter.com/y0RL117nto — Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) June 10, 2022

Classy this from the Dutch 🇳🇱 👏🏼 Never realised Steven Bergwijn started out at Bristol Rovers though 👀 https://t.co/RZsshysOGC — Glenn Murray (@GM_83) June 10, 2022

Bukayo Saka met royalty.

Thank you to The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for inviting me and my family yesterday to celebrate the contribution of the people of the Commonwealth in the UK. It was a pleasure to meet everyone and be in a room filled with great people! 🤝@ClarenceHouse pic.twitter.com/zdjyWTPd6y — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) June 10, 2022

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was up bright and early.

Nottingham Forest wished their loyal fan Stuart Broad well before the second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Good luck to @StuartBroad8 and @englandcricket as the second Test gets underway at Trent Bridge today 👊 🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/vuyEelmS4q — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 10, 2022

Golf

Ian Poulter was getting ready for his second day of LIV Golf action.

Boxing

Tyson Fury responded to Don King’s appeal for the British heavyweight to come out of retirement.

GET UP THERE DON https://t.co/xoGOAAPFMz — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 10, 2022

Tennis

Ana Ivanovic and husband Bastian Schweinsteiger will always have Paris.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was relishing the atmosphere in Copenhagen.

Wow the atmosphere here in Copenhagen is phenomenal already. The noise from the crowd we can hear in the practice room. You guys 💚💚 Looking forward to being back here after last year. pic.twitter.com/HzG5n6nO02 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) June 10, 2022