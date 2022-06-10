New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell hits six directly into spectator’s drink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell hits six directly into spectator’s drink

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 7:06 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 7:16 pm
The umpire dries the ball off watched by England’s Jack Leach and Ben Stokes after the ball landed in a pint of beer during day one of the Second LV= Insurance Test Series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Picture date: Friday June 10, 2022.
The umpire dries the ball off watched by England’s Jack Leach and Ben Stokes after the ball landed in a pint of beer during day one of the Second LV= Insurance Test Series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Picture date: Friday June 10, 2022.

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell may be getting an invoice for the cost of one drink after hammering a six directly into a spectator’s cup at Trent Bridge.

The Black Caps were 210 for four having been put in to bat by England, when Jack Leach stepped up to bowl the 56th over.

The spinner’s third ball was brutally dispatched by Mitchell, sailing over the boundary rope and into an unsuspecting fan’s drink, sending liquid everywhere.

“What does the local beer do to the Dukes ball, do we know?” said commentator and former England captain Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports Cricket.

“(I was) just going to say, a bit of Lincolnshire Poacher on one side of it…” replied Michael Atherton.

England bowler Matthew Potts relayed the incident to his team-mates, miming the ball going into the cup with his hand.

“Leach bowling pies and Mitchell serving up the beers,” wrote one Twitter user.

The visitors closed on 318 for four at the end of day one, Mitchell and Tom Blundell’s unbroken partnership of 149 giving England much to ponder overnight.

