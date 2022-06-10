Dutch stars wear shirts of their first amateur clubs for National Football Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Dutch stars wear shirts of their first amateur clubs for National Football Day

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 9:46 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 9:50 pm
Netherlands' Memphis Depay (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying, group C match at the Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam.
Netherlands’ Memphis Depay (left) celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game with Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying, group C match at the Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam.

Dutch football stars paid tribute to their first amateur clubs by donning their shirts during training on Friday.

The team did so ahead of their Nations League fixture against Poland to mark Holland’s National Football Day, a celebration of amateur football which takes place from June 10-12.

“The @OnsOranje squad warmed up in the kits of their first amateur club today to mark National Football Day in the Netherlands,” tweeted the UEFA Nations League Twitter account.

“In the shirt where it all started!”

Among the players was Ajax’s Davy Klaassen, whose father ensured he had his HVV de Zebras shirt by retrieving it from the attic.

Elsewhere, Hans Hateboer’s old club flew a courier to ensure he had his THOS jersey to wear on the day.

“Never forget your roots” @OnsOranje tweeted along with a video showing the players training in their colourful attire.

National Football Day began in 2020 to bring attention to the amateur game and the volunteers that make it happen.

