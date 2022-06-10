‘The game is never over’ warns Ben Earl ahead of Premiership semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘The game is never over’ warns Ben Earl ahead of Premiership semi-final

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 10:02 pm
Ben Earl has been a force for Saracens this season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Ben Earl has been a force for Saracens this season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Ben Earl is still traumatised by Harlequins’ sensational comeback in last season’s Gallagher Premiership semi-finals.

Earl will face the English champions at the same stage on Saturday, but this time it will be for Saracens following a year spent on loan at Bristol while his parent club campaigned in the Championship as punishment for persistent salary cap breaches.

Even by their standards Quins’ resurrection at Ashton Gate a year ago was remarkable as they fought back from a 28-0 deficit to win 43-36 after extra-time before going on to topple Exeter in the final.

Harlequins defeated Bristol in an extraordinary Premiership semi-final last season
Harlequins defeated Bristol in an extraordinary Premiership semi-final last season (Nigel French/PA)

Earl was in Bristol’s back row that day and the collapse has still left its mark while at the same time offering an insight into the danger posed by Saracens’ opponents at StoneX Stadium.

“I certainly don’t think I’m over it, even now. It was a pretty scarring experience, that’s for sure,” Earl said.

“The lessons I learned from it are amazing – that against this type of opposition the game is never over.

“You can be 20 points up with 10 minutes to go, then they score three tries just like that and you’re up against it.

“Rugby is probably the most momentum-based game out there. If we lose that foothold in the game then we can expect a very tough afternoon.

“You need to stay alive to everything they do – quick tap penalties, quick throw-ins off the line-out.

“But there’s another aspect to it and that’s that we can control this game, we can control the tempo of the game, by doing the things that we do unbelievably well.

“We know that Quins will have their moments in the game, it’s about how we can stay in the fight. We need a full 80-minute performance.

“Trust me, I’ve witnessed it when you don’t put together a full 80-minute performance against Quins. You come away very, very disappointed.”

Earl’s blockbusting form has helped Saracens return to the play-offs at the first time of asking following their season-long exile in the second tier and he takes his customary place at openside for an historically stormy London derby.

The 24-year-old was crowned Premiership player of the year on Tuesday, yet has not had a look in with in England since the 2021 Six Nations when he won the last of his 13 caps.

“When you see guys get a few caps with England then fall off the face of the earth, I definitely didn’t want to be that type of person,” Earl said.

“I’m still incredibly driven to play international rugby. I feel really fortunate to be playing for Sarries and to be pushing at these big games and to keep putting my hand up.

“If the opportunity doesn’t come at least I know I’ve tried my best. If it does come, then happy days.”

