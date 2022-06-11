Ian Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism during Northern Ireland rebuilding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism during Northern Ireland rebuilding

By Press Association
June 11, 2022, 4:38 pm
Ian Baraclough said he was ready to deal with the criticism coming his way amid a poor run for Northern Ireland (Valdrin Xhemaj/PA)
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough insisted he was ready to shoulder the criticism coming his way as he called on fans to allow the younger players in his squad time and space to develop.

Baraclough has asked for patience during a rebuilding phase with several senior stars out and teenagers Shea Charles and Brodie Spencer, plus Irish League forward Conor McMenamin, having been handed debuts this month.

But the manager left the pitch in Pristina on Thursday night with angry fans chanting ‘Cheerio’ after a 3-2 defeat to Kosovo made it now 13 Nations League matches without a win, and only one point from three games in a group in which Northern Ireland started as top seeds.

Though negativity has spread through sections of the fanbase ahead of Sunday’s match against Cyprus, Baraclough said it was vital that did not impact the young players in his squad.

“It’s part of my job to make sure those kids are shielded from it and it doesn’t affect them, that they can go out and play their own game,” he said. “If they can do that we can be good enough to win the game.

“Put the criticism on me. Don’t have a go at them (players). They’ve got to go and perform. This Northern Irish crowd have shown time and again their backing is there. I’ve got broad enough shoulders to take it.”

Though booing has been evident at recent games, Baraclough said fans who had seen the squad at the airport travelling back from Kosovo had offered their support.

“You’re always going to have mixed views,” he said. “It’s one of those things, you’ve got to take the criticism as well as the praise. I never try and get too high and never get too low, I learn that pretty quickly…

Kosovo v Northern Ireland – UEFA Nations League – Group C2 – Fadil Vokrri Stadium
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough (right) on the touchline during the 3-2 defeat against Kosovo (Valdrin Xhemaj/PA).

“(Fans) have got every right to say what they say. They turn up, pay their money and support the team. It’s disappointing to hear that, clearly. We’re in a rebuilding phase. No disrespect to the players that have come into the squad but there’s a lot out injured that would make us stronger.

“Come September we’ll be stronger for these games.”

Baraclough, who had initially targeted 12 points from this month’s four games, reiterated his view that his side should be judged not now but how they get on in next year’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, but he is aware a good result on Sunday would go along way to easing tensions.

“I and we don’t want to go into September mulling over having not got a win in any of these four games and thinking about it for four months,” he said.

Frustration at recent results comes after the high bar that has been set in recent years, though it is worth remembering that Michael O’Neill struggled in his first two years before the turnaround that saw Northern Ireland reach Euro 2016 and come close to both the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

Captain Steven Davis, who has seen plenty of highs and lows in his 137 caps to date, said it was important to retain that perspective.

“Playing for Northern Ireland, you know there are going to be difficult moments,” he said. “Ultimately we need to hit a high level as a group to get results consistently and we’re not always going to get that level of consistency.

“We know the challenges ahead of us and the positive from this group has been the young players coming in and doing well.

“Ultimately when you go out on the pitch, you want results and that’s what it will be about tomorrow.”

