Alison Riske books final spot in Nottingham

By Press Association
June 11, 2022, 4:54 pm
Alison Riske booked her place in the Rothesay Open final in Nottingham with a three-set win over Viktorija Golubic (Nigel French/PA)
Alison Riske booked her place in the Rothesay Open final in Nottingham with a three-set win over Viktorija Golubic.

Riske had put an end to British number three Harriet Dart’s hopes in the quarters, but she had to work hard to secure a 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory.

The American had also overcome 2019 champion Caroline Garcia to reach the last eight and proved too strong for the world number 55 from Poland.

Alison Riske booked her place in the final of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham
Riske was made to work hard for the win and now plays Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final after she won her semi-final when Tereza Martincova was forced to retire.

Haddad Maiai took the first set 6-3, before Martincova was forced to leave the court at 4-1 down in the second set.

