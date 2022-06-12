Ollie Pope heading towards a ton as England move along nicely in Nottingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ollie Pope heading towards a ton as England move along nicely in Nottingham

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 1:16 pm Updated: June 12, 2022, 1:20 pm
Ollie Pope was in good form for England (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ollie Pope was in good form for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ollie Pope was moving towards a first century on home soil as England chipped away at New Zealand’s imposing lead on day three of the second LV= Insurance Test at Trent Bridge.

Having watched the tourists rack up 553 in the first innings, England reached 195 for two at lunch in Nottingham, taking advantage of the same helpful conditions that helped the Black Caps make their highest ever total in this country.

With a rapid outfield, clear skies overhead and a Dukes ball that has been more docile than usual, Pope turned his overnight half-century into an unbeaten 84 and will be desperate to go on.

He was handed a surprise promotion to number three this summer by the new captain-coach team of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, who backed his potential after a streaky run of scores in the lower middle order, and is on the way to repaying their faith.

Alex Lees edges
Alex Lees was dismissed for 67 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alex Lees also made a solid contribution of 67 at the top of the order, a maiden half-century for the Durham left-hander in his ninth Test innings, before becoming the only wicket to fall before lunch.

The Kiwis remain in a much handier position, knowing a lead of 358 still leaves plenty of leeway for them to assume control, but Joe Root’s presence on 35 not out will have a settling effect for England fans.

England, who had lost Zak Crawley in the second over of the innings, resumed on 90 for one and added 105 for one in the session.

Lees got them up and running in style, clattering Tim Southee’s third ball of the morning for four through cover point.

The 29-year-old has appeared a freer, more expansive player in the last couple of matches than he appeared during a pensive debut series in the West Indies and he was soon standing tall to hammer Southee in front of square for four more.

Ollie Pope
Ollie Pope looked in excellent touch (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pope was slower to find his feet, twice nibbling at Trent Boult’s left-arm seamers only to see both edges die in front of the slip cordon.

He needed something to settle his nerves and a flowing strike that raced to the cover boundary seemed to do the trick.

Lees reached his first 50 in an England shirt when he turned Kyle Jamieson off his pads for the ninth boundary of his innings.

He had picked his attacking moments astutely all morning but got his judgement wrong when he followed one that Matt Henry got to shape away.

Daryl Mitchell snapped up the outside edge at slip, having dropped both batters on the second evening, ending a 141-run partnership to usher Root to the crease.

Fresh from a match-winning century at Lord’s he started fluently, with an elegant off-drive and swivel pull that scorched to the ropes.

He took the bulk of the strike before lunch, allowing Pope to bed down at the other end.

Root had one scare just before the break, running a cut off the top edge and seeing Southee parry it for four reaching high above his head at second slip.

