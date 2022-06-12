EFL ramps up the pressure on administrators over delay in the sale of Derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EFL ramps up the pressure on administrators over delay in the sale of Derby

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 1:50 pm
Concerns are growing over the failure to secure a takeover deal for Derby (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The English Football League has ramped up the pressure on Derby’s administrators to secure a sale of the club.

A deadline for American businessman Chris Kirchner to demonstrate his readiness to take over the Rams passed by on Friday without progress being made and administrators have resumed discussions with other parties.

The EFL said in a statement: “The league is increasingly concerned that the ongoing delays in the sale process now present a real risk to the integrity of next season’s competition, with the 2022-23 fixture list due to be released in less than two weeks, and need to act now in the best interests of the EFL.”

Chris Kirchner has not proved his readiness to buy Derby
In response to the news about Kirchner, who remains in discussions with the administrators, the EFL is becoming more involved in the search for a new buyer.

The statement continued: “The suspension of the Notice of Withdrawal of the club’s share in the EFL is subject to conditions that, in accordance with the League’s insolvency policy, the EFL Board determine and, given the lack of progress by the administrators to finalise a transaction, it now considers it appropriate to revise the conditions of suspension.

“As a result, the EFL has informed the administrators that there will be a revision to the conditions attached to the suspension and the EFL is now to be made a party to all correspondence and discussions between the administrators and any and all potential bidders, with an acknowledgment that the League will be able to negotiate directly in relation to matters concerning the transfer of the share in the EFL.”

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is interested in buying Derby
Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is among those interested in purchasing Derby, who were relegated from the Championship last season after being docked 21 points over their financial problems.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “Following this latest setback for the club and its fans, it is vitally important that a sale of the club is concluded at the earliest opportunity and we want to ensure that this objective is achieved.

“Up until now we have provided the administrators with the time and opportunity to manage the sale process but, with the long stop date on the asset purchase agreement and the membership agreement now passed, further urgent proactive action is required in order to do whatever is possible to secure the club’s future as a continuing member of the EFL.”

