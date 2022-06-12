Cameron Norrie excited to start grass-court campaign at home tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Norrie excited to start grass-court campaign at home tournament

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 3:28 pm
Cameron Norrie is back at Queen’s Club after his runner-up appearance at the 2021 cinch Championships (John Walton/PA)
British number one Cameron Norrie is feeling refreshed after his exploits on clay as he begins his grass-court campaign at Queen’s Club.

Last year’s runner-up is back at the cinch Championships to start his preparations for Wimbledon, where he will try to make the second week of a major for the first time having been knocked out of the French Open in the third round in May.

Norrie’s Roland Garros exit concluded an encouraging season on clay where he won in Lyon but his efforts took its toll and the 26-year-old needed some down time before he switched his attention to grass.

While Andy Murray and Dan Evans have benefited from beginning their grass-court campaigns early, reaching the finals in Stuttgart and Birmingham respectively, the world number 11 is happy to start his SW19 preparations at Queen’s.

“I played so much on the clay and every week I went tournament to tournament, so I definitely needed a break,” Norrie said ahead of facing Grigor Dimitrov on Monday.

“After the French Open I took a couple of days and then wanted to prepare well on the grass before this one so came home and have been training since at the National Tennis Centre, then coming here.

“I needed that little block to get that physicality back in the gym, working hard, but it is difficult when you are going from tournament to tournament to keep the gym work up.

Cameron Norrie was beaten by Roger Federer last year at Wimbledon
“I mean it is great because I was winning a lot of matches at the end so couldn’t do anything in the gym so that is exactly what I wanted and it was great to peak towards the end of the clay-court season.

“It was unfortunate I ran into Karen (Khachanov), who was playing well, but I needed the break after.”

Last summer proved to be a breakthrough season on grass for Norrie after he followed up his final appearance at Queen’s by reaching the third round at Wimbledon.

He has watched back videos of his fine run in West Kensington but knows it will be a different experience on this occasion due to coronavirus-related restrictions being lifted.

Cameron Norrie was runner-up last year
Norrie added: “It was a good run but it was a strange one. We were still in the bubble and it wasn’t the biggest of crowds that year so it was a little bit different still than usual capacity and atmosphere.

“For me it was still unbelievable and I had a solid season but here was when I made my big jump points-wise and after this I was seeded at Wimbledon.

“It ticked a lot of boxes and I was really close to taking Matteo (Berrettini) out in the final. I have been watching a couple of my matches from last year just knowing I can play well on this surface.

“I was enjoying it and loving it so I am looking forward to playing again in my home tournament. I live very close so it is nice to be able to sleep in my own bed for this one.”

