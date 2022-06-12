Late Jonny Evans strike earns Northern Ireland draw with Cyprus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Late Jonny Evans strike earns Northern Ireland draw with Cyprus

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 4:22 pm Updated: June 12, 2022, 4:28 pm
Jonny Evans (right) celebrates the equaliser (Niall Carson/PA)
Jonny Evans (right) celebrates the equaliser (Niall Carson/PA)

Jonny Evans struck in stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Northern Ireland at home to Cyprus but only after some fans had repeated their calls for manager Ian Baraclough to go.

Evans bundled the ball home in the third minute of time added on as Northern Ireland came back from 2-0 down, having trailed to goals in either half from Andronikos Kakoulli before Paddy McNair offered hope in the 72nd minute.

There were chants of ‘We want Bara out’ on the hour mark, and though the late fightback raised spirits, a draw was not the result Northern Ireland or Baraclough needed.

Before kick-off Northern Ireland fans came together to remember the great Billy Bingham, who led them to back-to-back World Cups in the 1980s, but after the minute’s applause what followed was a display to pile pressure on the current man in charge.

Six years to the day since Northern Ireland’s first game of Euro 2016, there was scant evidence to suggest Baraclough is building a side capable of getting back to the tournament in 2024.

They started the month targeting top spot in Group 2 and a Euro qualifying play-off place. There may well be a play-off to come, but if there is it will be to avoid relegation to League D.

IFA president Patrick Nelson used his programme notes to admit results had been disappointing, but noted this is “a squad in transition”, saying Baraclough’s success in bringing young players through is well documented.

Andronikos Kakoullis
Andronikos Kakoullis (left) celebrates opening the scoring (Niall Carson/PA)

But it was clear that Nelson’s patience is not matched by large sections of Northern Ireland’s loyal support.

Their side started with plenty of positive intent. McNair, back after injury kept him out of Thursday’s 3-2 loss to Kosovo, wanted a penalty with nine minutes gone as he tumbled in box after a smart ball forward by Dan Ballard.

Cyprus, who held Northern Ireland goalless in Larnaca last week, had shown the odd threat on the break but it was against the run of play that they took the lead with 32 minutes gone.

The goal was all too simple, a bending free-kick from Chambos Kyriakou which Kakoulli met with a glancing header as he got in front of Shea Charles, beating Trevor Carson who was in for the injured Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Boos rang out around Windsor Park. Northern Ireland tried to respond. From McNair’s corner Steven Davis hit a rising half-volley which was touched over by Andreas Christodoulou.

Andronikos Kakoullis
Andronikos Kakoullis (left) put Cyprus two up (Niall Carson/PA)

Encouraged, fans got to their feet and another chance came when Conor McMenamin’s low shot was charged down by a combination of the goalkeeper and Kostakis Artymatas.

But things got worse six minutes into the second half.

Dimitris Christofi charged towards goal, playing in Marinos Tzioni who skipped away from Brodie Spencer. Tzioni mis-hit his shot but got it beyond Carson and Kakoulli arrived to tap in.

The Kop responded with a brief chant of ‘We want Bara out’ before it was drowned out by ‘Green and White Army’.

Northern Ireland’s first goal came after a rash of substitutions, and three of the replacements were involved.

Paddy McNair (centre)
Paddy McNair (centre) got Northern Ireland back in the game (Niall Carson/PA)

Conor Bradley looked to have run out of room on the byline but Panayiotou misjudged it when he tried to allow the ball to run out of play and Dion Charles nipped in and played the ball back to Niall McGinn.

Though his shot was blocked, it fell for McNair who could not miss from a yard out.

Northern Ireland pushed for a leveller. Charles warmed the palms of the goalkeeper, McGinn saw a chip turned over from just under the crossbar, and Bradley failed to keep a shot down from close range.

It came at the death when Charles flicked on a cross from the right and Evans slid in to poke home, though it only partially papered over the cracks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]