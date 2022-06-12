Jack Draper proud to crack world’s top 100 as focus switches to Queen’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Draper proud to crack world’s top 100 as focus switches to Queen’s

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 5:40 pm
Jack Draper will officially enter the top-100 on Monday (John Walton/PA)
Jack Draper is proud to have cracked the top-100 ahead of his return to Queen’s Club.

The 20-year-old is back at the cinch Championships looking to build on his quarter-final appearance last summer, which proved the catalyst for a fine 12 months where the Briton has won numerous ATP Challenger titles and risen in the rankings.

Draper will officially become the world number 99 on Monday and has compatriot Dan Evans to thank after his victory over Marc-Andrea Huesler on Friday ensured the Swiss ace could not leapfrog the British number four.

Speaking ahead of facing fourth seed Taylor Fritz on Monday, the wildcard said: “I have been working hard all my tennis career to get to the top-100.

“Obviously I want to go further but when you are younger people say to get to the top-100 would be amazing. It is definitely amazing achievement for me.

“I think I have Dan Evans to thank for that because he beat one of the guys who was maybe going to push me out. It is a good achievement, I am proud of myself and I can use it as confidence moving forward.”

It was Draper’s run to the last eight in West Kensington last June which saw the big-serving left-hander earn a wildcard into Wimbledon where he took a set off Novak Djokovic on his way to a first-round defeat on Centre Court.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day One – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Jack Draper says he has gained confidence from cracking the world’s top 100 (PA)

Victories over Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik at Queen’s backed up the belief shared by many that the Londoner is one to watch.

Draper added: “It was massively important. It was the first time I had beat two top-50 players, especially Sinner because he is my age group and one of the best in the world at my age.

“Again, it gave me a lot of confidence and experiences going into this year which will help me for sure.”

It has not been all plain-sailing for Draper, who had to pull out of French Open qualifying due to a hamstring strain and admitted to feeling “rusty” in the Surbiton Trophy last month.

Draper spent time with Andy Murray at Surbiton and has been this week hitting with Cameron Norrie with the trio among seven Britons involved at Queen’s – the most homegrown players in the main draw since 1996.

“Being able to see their habits and how they hold themselves on a daily basis is important. As a young player it gives me loads of lessons,” he admitted.

