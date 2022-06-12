England spring surprise with Danny Care recalled for non-cap international

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England spring surprise with Danny Care recalled for non-cap international

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 6:16 pm Updated: June 12, 2022, 6:34 pm
Danny Care has been a revelation for Harlequins in recent seasons (Adam Davy/PA)
England have sprung a surprise by naming Danny Care in their training squad for Sunday’s non-cap international against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

Over three years after making the last of his 84 Test appearances against Japan, Care has been rewarded for his sparkling form for Harlequins by being included in a 36-strong group who are to prepare for the warm-up to next month’s Australia tour.

Players from Gallagher Premiership finalists Saracens and Leicester are missing – they are in action at Twickenham on Saturday – but otherwise Eddie Jones has picked the strongest available squad including the likes of Courtney Lawes and Marcus Smith.

It was thought that Care’s international career was over amid a falling out with Jones, but dynamic scrum-half has propelled himself back into contention through his creativity for Quins.

The 35-year-old has provided the highest number of try assists with 17 in each of the last two Premiership seasons and has been a key figure behind the club’s revival, which included winning the league title in 2021.

He will compete for the number nine jersey with Harry Randall and Alex Mitchell with Leicester’s Ben Youngs unavailable and potentially missing the tour to Australia because of family reasons.

Care’s club season ended with Saturday’s semi-final defeat by Saracens and he is joined in England’s squad by his fellow Quins and players from Northampton, who lost their play-off to Leicester.

Tighthead prop Will Collier returns to the fold after winning his two caps in 2017 following his revival at Twickenham Stoop, but also profiting from a back injury to Kyle Sinckler.

There is no place for Joe Marler, however, with the loosehead omitted against the Barbarians, although he could still feature on tour to Australia.

London Irish’s 19-year-old sensation Henry Arundell is present but Alfie Barbeary, Wasps back row prospect, is missing.

“This is a strong, diverse squad. There are a lot of exciting, young players and some experienced players who have another opportunity to shine,” Jones said.

Harlequins prop will not be involved in the Barbarians game
“Everyone will be given the chance to make their case for being part of the Australia tour squad while we prepare for the Barbarians.

“The Barbarians game at Twickenham is always a great rugby occasion and we know the fans always have a great day out, watching a really entertaining game.

“We’re looking forward to working hard on the training pitch this week so we’re ready for a fantastic match on Sunday.”

