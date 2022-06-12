Wayne Rooney and Tyson Fury meet Ed Sheeran – Sunday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 12.

Football

Wayne Rooney met Ed Sheeran.

Kai Havertz turned 23.

Thank you all for your birthday messages ❤️ 22 was another year filled with memories and learnings! pic.twitter.com/eiT1OCzldx — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) June 12, 2022

Richarlison celebrated.

Depois do fut 🇧🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/qEYba0l3Sr — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) June 12, 2022

Sam Dingle is a Forest fan.

Cricket

Ben Stokes passed the time!

Life’s a beach for Virat Kohli.

KP was still away.

By day and by night yesterday! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HeEDVIw6El — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 12, 2022

Winners are grinners.

Boxing

Daniel Dubois got the win.

So proud of these two young men. What a performance from @DynamiteDubois controlled and disciplined and that short left hook to finish the fight was fabulous 🧨🧨. @McGuigans_Gym great job son 👊🏻👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/xxc9ScmfNW — Barry McGuigan (@ClonesCyclone) June 12, 2022

Sheeran was a popular guy.

GREAT HANGING OUT WITH Ed Sheeran in #manchester PROPER FELLA@parisfury1 pic.twitter.com/hP4NVTiWtY — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 12, 2022

Formula One

Another bad day at the office for Charles Leclerc.

LAP 20/51 Plumes of smoke coming out of Leclerc's car Looks like his engine has blown. He's out! 😖#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Ub4ihbtV0m — Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2022

Leclerc manages to get his car back to the pits That's a double DNF for Ferrari 😖#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/I7se2tuTO3 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2022

Fernando Alonso was setting records.

NEW RECORD! 🏆@alo_oficial surpasses Michael Schumacher for having raced for the longest time since his F1 debut 👏#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/HtIC85yWaX — Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor was thirsty.