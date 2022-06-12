Owen Farrell worried players have to tread ‘very fine line’ when making tackles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Owen Farrell worried players have to tread ‘very fine line’ when making tackles

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 10:02 pm
Owen Farrell helped Saracens reach the Gallagher Premiership final at the expense of Harlequins (Joe Giddens/PA)
Owen Farrell insists players are forced to tread a “very fine line” when tackling after Saracens secured their place in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final despite incurring three yellow cards.

Saracens stand one win away from completing their quest for redemption from their salary cap scandal after toppling champions Harlequins 34-17 to set up a Twickenham showdown against Leicester.

A display of trademark resilience saw Mark McCall’s men battle back from 12-3 down to score 24 unanswered points, in the process emerging largely unscathed from a lengthy Quins siege in the final quarter.

Victory was delivered against the odds as dangerous challenges by Elliot Daly, Billy Vunipola and Alex Lozowski meant they played five minutes of the second half with only 13 men and 25 minutes with at least one player in the sin bin. Harlequins also saw Jack Walker receive a yellow card for the same offence.

The sport has a zero tolerance policy to high tackles due to the risks involved, but Farrell insists players are making instant decisions that can have significant consequences if wrong.

“A few of the tackles were just trying to be dominant. There was no malice in it and the referee has seen it as a yellow card and that’s it, we get on with it,” the Saracens captain said.

“There are times you can slow down loads of contact on TV and find something. When there’s a bigger collision people look at it more.

“It’s a very fine line and I don’t think people quite understand when it gets slowed down on TV how quick those decisions are.

“We know what we can and can’t do, but you still have to have enough intent to go forward in your defence. If you are constantly being passive you probably won’t get picked next week.

“I’m glad everyone is doing what they can to make the game go in the right direction in terms of safety and we will do what we can to control that.

“Hopefully it goes in the right direction – the game is safe but there’s some common sense to it too.”

Saracens' Ben Earl scored a hat-trick of tries against Harlequins

Saracens have reached the Premiership final for the first time since 2019, after which they were relegated for repeatedly breaking the salary cap.

Director Mark McCall said that the loyalty shown by players and staff that kept the club together amid the scandal was evident on the pitch against Harlequins and Farrell insists he never had any doubt that the squad would remain largely intact.

“Probably the best thing I can say is that we as players probably just always thought that would happen,” he said.

“I don’t think anybody thought for two seconds that we’d all end up all over the place.

“The biggest shock was a few younger lads going on loan as they tried to break into the international team, which was good for them and good for the club. We never expected anyone to want to go anywhere else.

“This group is tight. It’s been together a long, long time. It’s been a bit different over the last few years because of a bit of change, but there’s a core group that’s been together a long, long time.”

