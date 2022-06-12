Youri Tielemans remaining tight-lipped over Leicester future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Youri Tielemans remaining tight-lipped over Leicester future

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 10:32 pm
Belgium’s Leicester midfieder Youri Tielemans has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal (David Davies/PA)
Youri Tielemans remains relaxed over his future amid speculation that he could leave Leicester for Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Belgium midfielder has one year left on his Leicester contract but has been strongly linked to the Gunners, with boss Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen his squad this summer.

Tielemans told Belgian publication Het Belang van Limburg in March that he was happy at Leicester before adding he would “study my options in the summer and make a decision”.

Wales v Belgium – UEFA Nations League – Group 4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Youri Tielemans, right, keeps a close eye on Aaron Ramsey during Belgium’s 1-1 Nations League draw with Wales in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

He scored for Belgium in their 1-1 Nations League draw with Wales on Saturday and was asked about his future after the game.

Asked if he had any worries about his future, Tielemans, who has made 158 appearances since joining Leicester from Monaco in 2019, replied: “No, not at all and I don’t think this is the moment and place to discuss that.

“I have expressed myself on that before and there is nothing new.”

Tielemans’ goal at the Cardiff City Stadium was his fifth for Belgium in 51 appearances and his first at international level since November 2020.

The 25-year-old, scorer of the Wembley wonder strike that won Leicester the FA Cup in 2021, has vowed to add more goals to his game.

“At the moment that is the best one,” Tielemans said of his cup final winner against Chelsea 13 months ago.

“Hopefully I have got still a bit more years ahead of me, so maybe there will be another one that will come like that.

“If I can add more goals to my game then, of course, it will help the team more and I will be happy.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
Youri Tielemans treasures his 2021 FA Cup final-winning goal for Leicester (Matthew Childs/PA)

“With the national team we always play with a different system than we play at Leicester.

“The manager (Roberto Martinez) has asked me to try and join in the attacks sometimes when I feel I can do that.

“It is different and adapting myself. I just need to adapt tactically.”

Wales v Belgium – UEFA Nations League – Group 4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez favours a different system to the one Youri Tielemans is used to at Leicester (David Davies/PA)

Tielemans says he is hungry to win trophies at club level, just like his countryman Kevin De Bruyne has done at Manchester City.

Belgium team-mate De Bruyne has won 10 major trophies under Pep Guardiola at City, including four Premier League titles.

“That is just natural when you are in the game, you want to win trophies,” Tielemans said.

“That is the best feeling to win trophies. Obviously every player would say the same, definitely.”

