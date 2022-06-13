Football rumours: Christian Eriksen knocks back Brentford offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Christian Eriksen knocks back Brentford offer

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 7:44 am
Christian Eriksen is reportedly eager to leave Brentford (Adam Davy/PA)
Christian Eriksen is reportedly eager to leave Brentford (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly eager to leave Brentford despite the lucrative deal he has been offered to extend his contract, the Daily Express writes. The 30-year-old, who has enjoyed a miraculous return to action after suffering a cardiac arrest at last summer’s European Championship, is reportedly wanted by his former club Tottenham as well as Manchester United.

United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly on course to reunite with two of his old Ajax players – Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Antony, 22. The Red Devils’ new boss is hoping to turn around the club’s fortunes and the Daily Mirror writes a double move for Barcelona playmaker De Jong and Brazilian winger Antony could kickstart the rebuild.

Manchester United Press Conference – Erik ten Hag unveiling
Erik ten Hag reportedly on course to reunite with two of his old Ajax favourites (PA)

The Daily Telegraph reports that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is planning to target a Premier League return after reaching an agreement with Paris St Germain that will see him step down as head coach. The paper claims that under the terms of the 50-year-old’s contract he and his staff – assistants Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Pochettino’s son Sebastiano – are due a pay-off of up to 20million euros.

Barcelona are reportedly lining up Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly should they miss out on Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde to Chelsea. The Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says if Barca are unable to sign the 23-year-old France international, they will turn to the 30-year-old Napoli player, who could cost 40m euros (£34.1m).

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Netherlands’ Steven Bergwijn during the UEFA Nations League match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff
Netherlands’ Steven Bergwijn has been linked with Ajax (David Davies/PA)

Steven Bergwijn: 90min reports the 24-year-old Tottenham forward has been targeted by a number of clubs including Ajax as the Holland winger looks to leave north London.

James McAtee: The Manchester City and England Under-21s midfielder could be heading to Huddersfield for a season-long loan, according to the Sun.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal