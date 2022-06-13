A new star and stopping Dutch dominance – Talking points as Wales face Holland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A new star and stopping Dutch dominance – Talking points as Wales face Holland

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 9:02 am
Wales captain Gareth Bale (right) in action during the 2-1 Nations League defeat to Holland last week (David Davies/PA)
Wales captain Gareth Bale (right) in action during the 2-1 Nations League defeat to Holland last week (David Davies/PA)

Wales visit Holland after putting their first top-tier Nations League point on the board by drawing 1-1 with Belgium on Saturday.

Holland lead the way in Group A4 with seven points from three games.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points ahead of the game at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam.

New hero

Wales v Belgium – UEFA Nations League – Group 4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring his first Wales goal against Belgium (David Davies/PA)

Wales will go to the World Cup in November still relying on Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey to produce. Bale and Ramsey continue to make the difference in the big games, despite a lack of club action. But Wales have unearthed another exciting talent in Brennan Johnson, and the Nottingham Forest forward heads to Rotterdam on a high after scoring his maiden Wales goal against Belgium.

Just rewards

Boss Robert Page was exalted by Wales’ promotion to League A, saying it would provide his players with necessary exposure to top teams. Wales, however, have had to learn lessons fast and painful late defeats to Poland and Holland have left them playing catch-up in the battle to avoid relegation. Confidence has been boosted by the deserved draw with Belgium, which will give Wales belief they belong at this level.

Not your average Joe

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Tottenham’s Joe Rodon (right) is a key figure in the Wales defence (David Davies/PA)

Joe Rodon’s club and international career remains a case of chalk and cheese. Rodon failed to make a single Premier League start at Spurs last term, and has made just 15 top-flight appearances (seven as substitute) since joining from Swansea in October 2020. Bale, a former Spurs team-mate, has questioned that lack of game-time. It is a different story on the international stage as Rodon has been majestic for Wales.

Dutch delight

Holland have been on a roll since their Euro 2020 round-of-16 exit to the Czech Republic last summer. Former Manchester United boss Louis Van Gaal has overseen an 11-game unbeaten run since starting his third spell in charge in September. Despite being held 2-2 by Poland in Rotterdam on Saturday, Holland top the group with a three-point lead at the halfway stage.

Losing streak

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Holland striker Wout Weghorst (right) celebrates with team-mate Guus Til after scoring the Nations League winner against Wales in Cardiff (Zac Goodwin/PA)

To say Wales have a poor record against Holland is an understatement. Holland’s last-gasp 2-1 victory in Cardiff on Wednesday made it nine wins from nine games for the Dutch. Those victories include four in World Cup qualifying, ahead of the 1990 and 1998 tournaments, and the goal count is a whopping 26-6 in Holland’s favour.

