Michael Duff set to leave Cheltenham amid interest from other clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Duff set to leave Cheltenham amid interest from other clubs

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 10:42 am
Michael Duff is to leave Cheltenham for another club (Ashley Western/PA)
Michael Duff is to leave Cheltenham for another club (Ashley Western/PA)

Manager Michael Duff is to leave Cheltenham to “pursue a new opportunity”, the Sky Bet League One club have announced.

Duff is reportedly set to take over at Barnsley having also attracted interest from Blackpool.

The 44-year-old former Cheltenham, Burnley and Northern Ireland defender has been in charge at the Gloucestershire club since 2018.

A statement read: “After nearly four years as manager of Cheltenham Town, Michael Duff has today informed the board of directors that he wishes to depart the club to pursue a new opportunity.

“Since the end of the season the club has received two approaches from other clubs for permission to speak to Michael and one of them has now offered him the position of manager.”

Duff led Cheltenham to promotion from League Two in 2021 having missed out in the play-offs the previous season.

He then led them to a 15th-placed finish in League One in the season just concluded, the highest position in the club’s history.

Chairman David Bloxham told the club’s website, ctfc.com: “Obviously it’s a disappointing day for Cheltenham Town as Michael has done such a tremendous job for us but he leaves with our very best wishes for the future.

“Michael made it clear to us that it was a very difficult decision for him. We did all we could to try and keep him at the club but ultimately this new opportunity is one that he feels it right for him at this stage of his career.

“As an ambitious young manager, we completely respect his decision. The search for a new manager will begin immediately.”

Barnsley, who were relegated from the Championship, are looking for a new manager after parting company with Poya Asbaghi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal