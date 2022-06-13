James Anderson claims 650th Test wicket as England look to seize initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Anderson claims 650th Test wicket as England look to seize initiative

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 1:14 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 1:20 pm
James Anderson, second right, celebrates the dismissal of Tom Latham (Rui Vieira/AP).
James Anderson, second right, celebrates the dismissal of Tom Latham (Rui Vieira/AP).

James Anderson took his 650th Test wicket as England attempted to force themselves into a winning position against New Zealand on day four at Trent Bridge.

England were finally bowled out for 539 in the morning session, with Joe Root making 176 and five wickets tumbling for 66 as the game moved forward at pace.

A draw remained the likeliest result as New Zealand resumed 14 in front, but Anderson gave his side a perfect start to their hunt for quick wickets when he cleaned up visiting captain Tom Latham with the fifth delivery of the innings.

Latham offered no shot as Anderson roared in from round the wicket, watching in horror as the ball crashed into the middle and off stumps.

England’s record wicket-taker, 39, became just the third bowler in history to reach the 650 mark, following in the footsteps of spin greats Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.

With Anderson and Stuart Broad both nipping the ball around lavishly, the Black Caps will have been happy to reach the lunch break without further loss as Will Young and Devon Conway moved 41 ahead on 27 for one.

England had resumed on 473 for five following a rollicking day of scoring and kept their foot on the accelerator from the off.

Joe Root scoops Tim Southee for an outrageous six
Joe Root scoops Tim Southee for an outrageous six (Mike Egerton/PA).

Ben Foakes began with three fours in the first two overs, continuing to take advantage of the rapid outfield as he reached a third Test half-century, before Root produced an outrageous stroke for six.

With a magnificent 163 under his belt overnight and facing just his second ball of the morning, he reversed the bat to Tim Southee and stooped to scoop over his shoulder, over the slips and over the third man boundary.

For a player renowned as one of the game’s foremost classicists, it was a remarkable piece of innovative thinking and innate timing.

Joe Root
Joe Root was eventually dismissed for 176 (Mike Egerton/PA).

A shell-shocked Southee was milked for 35 in four overs, finishing with the worst figures of his career, nought for 154. But England’s commitment to aggression saw them mopped up in a hurry without reaching New Zealand’s 553.

Root chipped a Trent Boult slower ball to cover to end his six-hour clinic and Broad was brilliantly caught by Daryl Mitchell at slip. Matthew Potts then ran Foakes out for 56 before being castled by a Boult yorker to bring up his five-for.

Anderson was last man out, stumped off Michael Bracewell, but he was happy to get the ball in hand and was soon making things happen.

