I’m not overawed by anyone, says Jack Draper after stunning Taylor Fritz

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 3:14 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 7:48 pm
Jack Draper on his way to victory over Taylor Fritz (Steven Paston/PA).
British youngster Jack Draper insists he does not fear any opponent after securing the biggest win of his career at Queen’s Club.

The 20-year-old, who took a set off Novak Djokovic on Centre Court at Wimbledon last year, stunned world number 14 Taylor Fritz 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round of the cinch Championships.

On the day he broke into the world’s top 100 for the first time, super-confident Draper sealed his first win over a top-20 player with a second-serve ace.

Draper said: “I think it is always something that just goes through my head when I play against anyone – they have two arms, two legs, they are normal human beings so they feel the nerves, they feel the pressure.

“I think at this stage I’m a bit of an underdog going in as well, so I feel like I should have no fear and I should go out and play to win.

“I am not overawed by any person I’m playing against, I try to do my best and see how it goes.”

But there was disappointment for British number one Cameron Norrie, last year’s runner-up, who bowed out in three sets to Grigor Dimitrov.

cinch Championships – Day One – The Queen’s Club
Cameron Norrie lost to former champion Grigor Dimitrov (Steven Paston/PA)

Norrie, seeded third, came to Queen’s on the back of a fine clay-court season which saw him break into the world’s top 10.

But, despite taking a tight first set after a tie-break, Norrie was immediately pegged back by experienced Bulgarian Dimitrov.

Norrie had break points in the deciding set but failed to capitalise and it was former world number three Dimitrov, the champion here in 2014, who took his chances to wrap up a 6-7 (2) 6-1 6-4 victory.

Norrie will now turn his attention to the doubles competition, having teamed up with Australian Alex De Minaur, before heading to Eastbourne to get in some more grass-court practice ahead of Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old said: “It just came down to a couple of points. He served really well. He played better than me. He likes these conditions.

“I honestly felt I played a great match. I was frustrated with a couple of uncharacteristic backhand errors and had a pretty easy backhand volley to hold. But he played good.

“That is the best he’s played against me. He didn’t give me anything. It’s the third time and he didn’t serve like that.

“Credit to him. Was it 18 aces? It felt like more and he did a good job of managing his serve. I only had one game really as a chance and it was impressive from him, but I was happy with my level today.”

Wild card Liam Broady completed the British contingent on day one at Queen’s by taking former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic to three sets, the 28-year-old eventually slipping to a 6-1 4-6 7-5 defeat.

