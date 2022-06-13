Dundee move day-to-day operations to Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Dundee move day-to-day operations to Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne campus

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 5:18 pm
Dundee are moving day-to-day operations away from Dens Park (Malcolm MacKenzie/PA)
Dundee have announced that the club is moving day-to-day operations to Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne campus.

The cinch Championship club will take up residence within the existing Incubator space in a strategic four-year partnership.

The space will accommodate all Dundee’s management, staff, and footballers as well as academy, Dee Promotions and Community Trust staff.

John Nelms, Dundee’s managing director said, “This partnership is going to be transformational for the club and College both on and off the park.

“For decades the players have travelled away from the base at Dens Park each day to attend training but with the new facility, we will have pitches on site along with the use of the gym, swimming pool, indoor halls, tactical and analysis room and much more to give the coaches and players the best possible chance to achieve our on-the-park goals.

“This partnership is a win-win for both parties in numerous ways, especially for the students who will have access to learning opportunities within coursework relevant to the operations of a professional football club.

“Work has been ongoing on the project for several months, and we would like to thank Simon Hewitt and Darren Foy for all of their efforts and a special thanks to Caryn Gibson, business partnerships manager, for her thoughtfulness throughout the collaboration.

“We look forward to working closely with them in the coming years.”

Dundee Direct, the club shop, will remain at Dens Park as will the ticketing office within.

Matchday operations will continue as usual and phone numbers will remain unchanged.

The club and Community Trust will make an investment in the College’s outdoor facilities, upgrading the pitches into elite level facilities that can be used year-round.

