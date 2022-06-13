Kilmarnock make Kerr McInroy their second summer signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kilmarnock make Kerr McInroy their second summer signing

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 6:02 pm
Kerr McInroy has signed for Kilmarnock (Nigel French/PA)
Kerr McInroy has signed for Kilmarnock (Nigel French/PA)

Kerr McInroy will join Kilmarnock at the end of his contract with Celtic, pending Scottish Football Association approval.

The 21-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year deal and becomes Killie’s second signing of the summer window following the recruitment of Alan Power.

McInroy impressed during loan spells with Airdrieonians and Ayr United during 2021-22 and he told Kilmarnock’s official website: “I’m delighted to be here and buzzing to get the deal done in time for pre-season starting, so I’m looking forward to getting going with the boys.

“I wanted to go to a club that wanted me and play at the highest level possible.

“I spoke to the manager and he really wanted to get me in so that had a big helping hand in my decision.

“I look forward to bedding in as quickly as possible and seeing how I fit into the squad.”

Boss Derek McInnes said: “Kerr is a player we came up against last season for Ayr and we feel he can give us that nice left-sided balance in the middle of the pitch.

“He’s a good age to try and develop to get those improvements from him in our team.

“We’ve liked what we’ve seen from him and it’s a step up for him to play in the Premiership so we’re pleased to get him on board.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal