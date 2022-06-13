Haaland signs, agent Mahrez and McIlroy’s joy – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 13.

Football

Manchester City completed the signing of Erling Haaland.

Riyad Mahrez’s hard work eventually paid off.

Jamie Carragher struggled to keep up with Usain Bolt.

Soccer Aid was a hit.

Well done to all involved in #SoccerAid for a great few days and raising a record amount of money £15,673,728 for @UNICEF 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/wBEngMz9ux — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 13, 2022

Neil Warnock praised Rory McIlroy.

Welcome back to the winners enclosure to @McIlroyRory , cream always rises to the top! #golf #Twitter — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) June 13, 2022

Cricket

Joe Root produced some magic.

Daryl Mitchell was left red-faced….

When the crowd catch goes wrong 😂 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/5M0jVmOBAq — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 13, 2022

KP arrived back in the UK.

Pat Cummins raised awareness.

Something all us blokes can be better at is checking in on our own and our mate’s mental health. There are times where we all may feel alone and helpless, but it’s never reality. Check in on your mates, you should never have to worry alone#menshealthweek #itsnotweaktospeak pic.twitter.com/as5RhL9K8x — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) June 13, 2022

Golf

Rory McIlroy was proud.

Rugby union

Danny Care was happy with his England call.

Over the moon to be back in camp with the boys. Thank you for all the kind messages ❤️🌹 https://t.co/omZ4SWVEr7 — Danny Care (@dannycare) June 12, 2022

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was thankful for the support.

AlphaTauri were on thin ice.

it’s been a while, Canada! 🇨🇦 just a heads up we look a bit different to the last time we were here… pic.twitter.com/Mx4b7gEAkS — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) June 13, 2022

Tennis

Another title for Neal Skupski…

…that caused resentment.

Stop winning so much — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) June 13, 2022

Billie Jean King reminisced.

39 years ago today, on June 12, 1983, I won the Women’s Singles Final at the Edgbaston Cup & the Maud Watson cup, a truly treasured prize. Maud Watson was the first-ever #Wimbledon Singles champion (1884). This was the last singles tournament title of my career. 📷: Alamy pic.twitter.com/mEmyyRcYZ4 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 13, 2022