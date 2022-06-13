Haaland signs, agent Mahrez and McIlroy’s joy – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association June 13, 2022, 6:08 pm Erling Haaland (left), Riyad Mahrez (centre) and Rory McIlroy (Fredrikh Hagen/Martin Rickett/Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 13. Football Manchester City completed the signing of Erling Haaland. HE'S HERE! 💙 pic.twitter.com/JuZEtzTWbv— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 13, 2022 The wait is finally over! 🔵 #mancity @ManCity pic.twitter.com/vt0bLB1w76— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) June 13, 2022 Riyad Mahrez’s hard work eventually paid off. Or not.. 👀🕵️🏻♂️ https://t.co/Ffcm5SKKBo— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) June 13, 2022 Jamie Carragher struggled to keep up with Usain Bolt. When @usainbolt tells you he’s not that quick anymore 👀💨 #SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/NHO6EmbXyg— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 12, 2022 Haha https://t.co/MgZRtTldf1— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) June 13, 2022 Soccer Aid was a hit. Well done to all involved in #SoccerAid for a great few days and raising a record amount of money £15,673,728 for @UNICEF 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/wBEngMz9ux— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 13, 2022 Neil Warnock praised Rory McIlroy. Welcome back to the winners enclosure to @McIlroyRory , cream always rises to the top! #golf #Twitter— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) June 13, 2022 Cricket Joe Root produced some magic. A quiet start to the morning in Nottingham…Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/GJPwJC59J7🏴 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/Fjz96fl2SZ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 13, 2022 Daryl Mitchell was left red-faced…. When the crowd catch goes wrong 😂🏴 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/5M0jVmOBAq— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 13, 2022 KP arrived back in the UK. Morning London! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5axXpBJw0O— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 13, 2022 Pat Cummins raised awareness. Something all us blokes can be better at is checking in on our own and our mate’s mental health. There are times where we all may feel alone and helpless, but it’s never reality. Check in on your mates, you should never have to worry alone#menshealthweek #itsnotweaktospeak pic.twitter.com/as5RhL9K8x— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) June 13, 2022 Golf Rory McIlroy was proud. Rugby union Danny Care was happy with his England call. Over the moon to be back in camp with the boys. Thank you for all the kind messages ❤️🌹 https://t.co/omZ4SWVEr7— Danny Care (@dannycare) June 12, 2022 Formula One Lewis Hamilton was thankful for the support. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) AlphaTauri were on thin ice. it’s been a while, Canada! 🇨🇦 just a heads up we look a bit different to the last time we were here… pic.twitter.com/Mx4b7gEAkS— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) June 13, 2022 Tennis Another title for Neal Skupski… 5th title of 2022 with @wesleykoolhof pic.twitter.com/8cAssfT46t— Neal Skupski (@nealskupski) June 12, 2022 …that caused resentment. Stop winning so much— Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) June 13, 2022 Billie Jean King reminisced. 39 years ago today, on June 12, 1983, I won the Women’s Singles Final at the Edgbaston Cup & the Maud Watson cup, a truly treasured prize.Maud Watson was the first-ever #Wimbledon Singles champion (1884).This was the last singles tournament title of my career.📷: Alamy pic.twitter.com/mEmyyRcYZ4— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 13, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Peter Crouch dresses as a dinosaur – Monday’s sporting social Rory McIlroy’s Sunday charge at US PGA Championship ends in disappointment Haaland says goodbye and ton up for Root – Saturday’s sporting social Why was Man City’s signing of Erling Haaland so important?