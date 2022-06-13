The key talking points ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s clash with Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The key talking points ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s clash with Ukraine

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 7:24 pm
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny heads into their Nations League game with Ukraine on the back of victory over Scotland (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny heads into their Nations League game with Ukraine on the back of victory over Scotland (Niall Carson/PA)

The Republic of Ireland go in search of Nations League victory against Ukraine on Tuesday evening having belatedly opened their account with a win over Scotland.

When the sides met in Dublin last Wednesday night, substitute Viktor Tsygankov’s goal proved decisive for Ukraine, although Stephen Kenny’s men, who had also lost 1-0 in Armenia four days previously, responded superbly to the setback with a 3-0 victory over the Scots at the weekend.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the return in the Polish city of Lodz.

Back to the future

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy is suspended for the game in Lodz
Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy is suspended for the game in Lodz (Niall Carson/PA)

Kenny has big decisions to make at the LKS Stadium with his defensive resources having been significantly depleted by Shane Duffy’s suspension, Seamus Coleman’s injury and the withdrawal of John Egan to attend the birth of his child. QPR’s Jimmy Dunne has been drafted into the squad as a result, but Alan Browne and James McClean performed well in the wing-back roles against Scotland and are likely to be retained, while Dara O’Shea and Darragh Lenihan are the leading candidates to join Nathan Collins in the back three.

Jimmy, Jimmy

McClean’s return to the Ireland starting line-up on Saturday brought not only his trademark vim and vigour into the mix, but a vast improvement in the quality of Ireland’s set-pieces. The 33-year-old Wigan man’s delivery added devil to an area in which Ireland are traditionally strong – his corner was headed back across goal by Duffy for Browne to open the scoring against Scotland – and highlighted what they had been missing in the previous two games.

They think it’s all Oba

Michael Obafemi chose his first senior start for his country to announce himself on the international stage in style with a superb pass to set up a goal for Troy Parrott and a stunning strike of his own against the Scots. However, he tweaked a groin soon after scoring and hobbled off. Despite travelling to Poland, he is unlikely to figure and Kenny will have to find a new talisman.

Three-sy does it

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and Scotland counterpart Steve Clarke embrace after the game at the Aviva Stadium
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and Scotland counterpart Steve Clarke embrace after the game at the Aviva Stadium (Brian Lawless/PA)

Kenny has taken charge of 18 competitive games to date and won three of them – against Azerbaijan, Luxembourg and Scotland – all 3-0. Of the nine he has lost, eight have been by a single goal and six have ended 1-0 with the remaining defeat by Slovakia in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final coming courtesy of a penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 draw.

World Cup woe

Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov could shuffle is pack once again
Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov could shuffle his pack once again (Brian Lawless/PA)

If Ukraine could have been forgiven for suffering a hangover from their heart-breaking World Cup play-off final defeat in Wales last Sunday, they have shown little sign of doing so. Manager Oleksandr Petrakov made 10 changes for the game at the Aviva Stadium in a bid to avoid that and came away with a 1-0 defeat, and he made eight more for Wednesday evening’s 3-0 victory over Armenia in Lodz.

