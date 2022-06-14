Football rumours: Manchester City hope to sign Kalvin Phillips before US trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester City hope to sign Kalvin Phillips before US trip

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 7:26 am
The Times says the Premier League champions want to sign England international Kalvin Phillips from Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)
The Times says the Premier League champions want to sign England international Kalvin Phillips from Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

What the papers say

The ink has dried on the Erling Haaland deal so Manchester City have reportedly shifted their focus elsewhere. The Times says the Premier League champions want to sign England international Kalvin Phillips from Leeds following the departure of Fernandinho from midfield at the Etihad. City are hoping the star factor of Haaland and Pep Guardiola will ensure the 26-year-old joins them before their pre-season tour to America in July.

Everton apparently have a suitor interested in their own Brazilian superstar Richarlison. Tottenham are said to be keen on the 25-year-old but will have to pay more than £50m to bring him to the capital, according to the Telegraph. The paper adds Spurs are the only club, at this stage, to flag they are eager to secure the forward.

Frenkie de Jong during the UEFA Nations League
Frenkie de Jong has impressed at Camp Nou and on international duties (David Davies/PA)

Manchester United are said to be willing to to walk away from negotiations with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong. The Manchester Evening News says the Red Devils are insistent they will not pay over the odds for the Holland midfielder, 25, who is valued at £87.5m by his Spanish club.

United are also interested in France international Christopher Nkunku, reports The Independent. The 24-year-old forward impressed last season and RB Leipzig have set a price of £100m for him, with the Old Trafford outfit joining Arsenal and Paris St Germain in chasing him.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gavi: Spanish outlet Marca says Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring Barcelona’s Spain midfielder, but the 17-year-old’s contract has a £85.7m-release clause in it.

Ross Stewart: Rangers want the Sunderland and Scotland striker, 25, if Alfredo Morelos opts against extending his time at Ibrox, according to the Northern Echo.

Bernd Leno: The Standard reports Fulham are considering making a move for Arsenal’s 30-year-old Germany goalkeeper.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal