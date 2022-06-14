England chasing target of 299 to win second Test after NZ add further 60 runs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England chasing target of 299 to win second Test after NZ add further 60 runs

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 12:40 pm
England captain Ben Stokes (centre) celebrates with team-mates after the dismissal of New Zealand No11 Trent Boult (Mike Egerton/PA Images).
England were left with an imposing chase of 299 in 72 overs to win the second LV= Insurance Test after New Zealand’s last-wicket pair shifted the balance of power at Trent Bridge.

The final day of an enthralling game began with every result on the table, the tourists 238 ahead with three wickets in hand.

They went on to add a further 60 runs – beyond what England would have hoped for, but not enough to put the target fully out of sight – with Daryl Mitchell the constant figure on 62 not out.

England saw an important chance go down off the second ball of the morning, Joe Root failing to cling on when Matt Henry edged Jack Leach, but the introduction of Stuart Broad on his home ground roused a crowd who had taken advantage of free tickets to witness what should be a gripping conclusion.

Broad removed Henry for a dogged 17, replicating the barrage of bouncers that Ben Stokes had unsuccessfully tried from the Radcliffe Road End but managing to snare the edge to give Ben Foakes a catch.

He followed up with the wicket of the injured Kyle Jamieson – who is not due to bowl after suffering a back injury – using the same aggressive short-ball tactics. With his movement limited, Jamieson tried to hook rather than evade and was well caught by the athletic Foakes.

England v New Zealand – Second LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Five – Trent Bridge
New Zealand’s Matt Henry walks off after being caught by England’s Ben Foakes off Stuart Broad (Mike Egerton/PA Images).

At that stage the lead was a more manageable 263, but England could not get to grips with the measured Mitchell and the unpredictable number 11 Trent Boult.

They put on a game-changing 35 in 32 balls, with Boult taking 14 in a single Stokes over as he carried on too long with the old ball and Mitchell finishing with a flourish by heaving Stuart Broad for a straight six.

The belated arrival of James Anderson, and the new ball, wrapped things up when the 39-year-old seamer finally entered the fray and had Boult caught at mid-off with his fourth ball.

