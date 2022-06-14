Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley challenge after being named new Clarets boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley challenge after being named new Clarets boss

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 2:02 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 2:30 pm
Burnley have appointed former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany as their new manager (Martin Rickett/PA)
Burnley have appointed former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany as their new manager (Martin Rickett/PA)

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is excited by the challenge of getting the club back into the Premier League.

The former Manchester City and Belgium captain takes over from caretaker boss Mike Jackson, who was handed control after Sean Dyche was sacked in April but could not save the club from relegation to the Championship.

Kompany quit his job as Anderlecht head coach after three years in late May having emerged as the front-runner for the job at Turf Moor.

“Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” said the 36-year-old, who led Anderlecht to a fourth-place finish in his first full campaign and last season guided them to third, European qualification and the Belgian Cup final.

“I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

“I’ve been impressed by the board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”

Chairman Alan Pace insists they have appointed a “proven leader”.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley Football Club,” he said.

“Vincent is a proven leader and I’ve been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the club back to the Premier League.

“Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium’s biggest teams back to European football and a cup final last season and we’ve been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the club.”

Kompany takes over at a pivotal time at Turf Moor with a total of 14 professionals leaving the club at the end of last season, including the likes of captain Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley and Erik Pieters.

The former City centre-back faces a significant rebuilding job with the club back in the Championship for the first time since 2015-16, when they bounced back to the top flight at the first attempt.

