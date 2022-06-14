Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley challenge after being named new Clarets boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is excited by the challenge of getting the club back into the Premier League.

The former Manchester City and Belgium captain takes over from caretaker boss Mike Jackson, who was handed control after Sean Dyche was sacked in April but could not save the club from relegation to the Championship.

Kompany quit his job as Anderlecht head coach after three years in late May having emerged as the front-runner for the job at Turf Moor.

“Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” said the 36-year-old, who led Anderlecht to a fourth-place finish in his first full campaign and last season guided them to third, European qualification and the Belgian Cup final.

“I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

“I’ve been impressed by the board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”

Chairman Alan Pace insists they have appointed a “proven leader”.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley Football Club,” he said.

“Vincent is a proven leader and I’ve been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the club back to the Premier League.

“Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium’s biggest teams back to European football and a cup final last season and we’ve been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the club.”

Kompany takes over at a pivotal time at Turf Moor with a total of 14 professionals leaving the club at the end of last season, including the likes of captain Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley and Erik Pieters.

The former City centre-back faces a significant rebuilding job with the club back in the Championship for the first time since 2015-16, when they bounced back to the top flight at the first attempt.