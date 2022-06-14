EFL chief executive Trevor Birch involved in the league’s efforts on Derby sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EFL chief executive Trevor Birch involved in the league’s efforts on Derby sale

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 4:50 pm
EFL chief executive Trevor Birch is heavily involved in discussions over Derby’s future (Mike Egerton/PA)
EFL chief executive Trevor Birch is heavily involved in the league’s efforts to help secure a new buyer for Derby.

American businessman Chris Kirchner formally withdrew his offer to buy the club on Monday, leaving the Rams in a potentially perilous situation with the new League One season starting on July 30.

The EFL stated on Sunday that it had changed the conditions suspending the expulsion of Derby from the league, to make it party to all correspondence and discussions between administrators Quantuma and any interested parties.

The PA news agency understands Birch is personally taking a prominent role. He has worked as an administrator previously at Portsmouth and Hearts in 2012 and 2013 and has served as a chief executive of Chelsea, Everton and Sheffield United as well as Derby.

“Further urgent proactive action is required in order to do whatever is possible to secure the club’s future as a continuing member of the EFL,” Birch said on Sunday.

The consortium brought together by General Sports Worldwide founder and chairman Andy Appleby – a former owner of Derby – is understood to still be trying to present the administrators with a credible option.

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley says he remains willing to do a deal to buy Derby
Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley says he remains willing to do a deal to buy Derby (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A letter sent from former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley to the administrators via his lawyers on Saturday stated he was “ready and willing to transact”.

Quantuma said on Monday there were “a growing number of interested parties, each of whom have a real willingness to complete a deal as soon as possible”.

A deal to buy Derby remains financially onerous however for any buyer, with club debts reported to be in the region of £60million.

