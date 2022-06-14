New boss Vincent Kompany sees ‘incredible future’ at Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New boss Vincent Kompany sees ‘incredible future’ at Burnley

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 5:10 pm
Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is Burnley’s new manager (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is Burnley's new manager (Martin Rickett/PA)

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany turned down other offers to take the job at Turf Moor as he sees an “incredible future”.

The former Manchester City captain assumes control from caretaker boss Mike Jackson, who took responsibility for team affairs when Sean Dyche was sacked in April but could not save the club from relegation.

Kompany takes over at a pivotal time with a total of 14 professionals leaving the club at the end of last season, with the likes of captain Ben Mee and other first-team regulars James Tarkowski, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley and Erik Pieters among those departing.

The ex-City centre-back, who was linked with, among others, Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach after quitting Anderlecht in May, faces a significant rebuilding job with the club back in the Championship for the first time since 2015-16, when they bounced back to the top flight at the first attempt.

“It’s true though, I did have other offers,” he told burnleyfootballclub.com.

“But when I laid out all of the offers on the table, some were perhaps more appealing in terms of name and what they would represent to the wider public, but I had a chance to look in great depth into everything that Burnley is.

“I looked at what Burnley wanted to achieve and I’m not saying it’s easy, but I saw a path which was different than that at other places.

“I see a plan and I see good people. I want to work with people that are already at Burnley, I’m allowed to bring good people with me as well, and together we don’t have to change everything.

“You pick the core of the things you really appreciate about the club so far – the culture, how honest people can be, how warm and friendly people are – and then you add the detail that you think will take these things to the next level.

“To make a long answer short, I’ve chosen this project because I know that after a difficult start will come an incredible future.”

Part of the lure of Burnley would have been a return to England to be closer to his wife Carla whose family live in Manchester.

“I’m excited, happy, and proud. I’m willing to work hard and put all my energy into this,” he added.

“It’s something that you can’t describe, a new journey again, and you have to line everything up towards your ambition. It’s about where you want the club to go and where you want the team to go as well. I only see potential at Burnley, and that’s exciting for me.”

Chairman Alan Pace insists they have appointed “a proven leader”.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley Football Club,” he said.

“Vincent is a proven leader and I’ve been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the club back to the Premier League.

“Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium’s biggest teams back to European football and a cup final last season and we’ve been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the club.”

