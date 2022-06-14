Bairstow’s blitz and Botham’s brilliance – fastest Test tons by England players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bairstow’s blitz and Botham’s brilliance – fastest Test tons by England players

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 5:54 pm
Jonny Bairstow blasted England to victory with 136 from 92 deliveries including a 77-ball century on the final day of the LV = Insurance Test at Trent Bridge (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonny Bairstow struck England’s second-fastest Test hundred during the thrilling five-wicket win over New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

The Yorkshireman blasted 136 from 92 balls, reaching his century off 77 deliveries, as England successfully chased 299 on the final day in Nottingham.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the five fastest Test tons by England players.

Gilbert Laird Jessop – 76 balls v Australia in 1902

PA Graphics
(PA Graphics)

Jessop brought up his century in just 76 balls at the Oval during the 1902 Ashes. England, having already lost the series, ended on a high note with a one-wicket win as Jessop’s 104, which included 17 fours, helped his side chase 263.

Jonny Bairstow – 77 balls v New Zealand in 2022

Bairstow looked like beating Jessop’s record following a stunning blitz after tea on the final day at Trent Bridge. But two dot balls saw him bring up the milestone from 77 deliveries, with his remarkable 136 helping England secure a series-clinching win by five wickets.

Ben Stokes – 85 balls v New Zealand in 2015

Stokes hit an 85-ball century at Lord's in May 2015
Ben Stokes hit an 85-ball century at Lord’s in May 2015 (Nigel French/PA)

England’s current Test captain struck 101 from 92 balls, bringing up his century from just 85 as England beat New Zealand by 124 runs in the first Test at Lord’s. Stokes’ brutal innings included three sixes and 15 fours.

Ian Botham – 86 balls v Australia in 1981

England won despite being made to follow on as Botham hit an 86th-ball century in the third Ashes Test at Headingley
England won despite being made to follow-on as Ian Botham hit an 86-ball century in the third Ashes Test at Headingley (PA Archive)

England were 1-0 down in the series after losing the first Test and drawing the second, but Botham’s unbeaten 149 from 148 deliveries, including an 86-ball ton, inspired his side to an 18-run win at Headingley, despite having to follow-on.

Ian Botham – 86 balls v Australia in 1981

Botham hit an 86-ball century including 13 sixes at Old Trafford
Botham hit an 86-ball century including 13 sixes at Old Trafford (PA Archive)

England won the fifth Test by 103 runs at Old Trafford as Botham bounced back from a first-innings golden duck to power 118 from 102 deliveries, reaching three figures again from 86 balls. His knock, which included six sixes and 13 fours, helped England take a 3-1 unassailable lead in the Ashes series.

