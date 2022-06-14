A closer look at England’s top-five run chases after victory over New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A closer look at England’s top-five run chases after victory over New Zealand

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 6:04 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 6:12 pm
Jonny Bairstow produced England’s second-fastest century in Test history against New Zealand at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)
England secured a thrilling five-wicket win against New Zealand at Trent Bridge to win the three-match Test series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Set a second-innings target of 299 on the final day, England reached 299 for five to set their fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at England’s top-five run chases.

359 – 2019 v Australia at Headingley

Ben Stokes celebrates winning the third Ashes Test match at Headingley in 2019
Ben Stokes celebrated winning the third Ashes Test match at Headingley in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

England chased down 359 to clinch one of their finest-ever wins in the third Test against Australia thanks to Ben Stokes’ heroics in a remarkable unbeaten 135. England still needed 73 for victory when the Durham all-rounder was joined at the crease by last man Jack Leach, but his brilliant innings, which included eight sixes and 11 fours, carried England from the brink of defeat to a one-wicket win.

332 – 1928 v Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Herbert Sutcliffe, right, guided England to victory in the third Test at the MCG in 1928
Herbert Sutcliffe (right) guided England to victory in the third Test at the MCG in 1928 (PA)

England needed an unlikely 332 to seal a stunning three-wicket win in the third Test of a five-match series Down Under and were led home by Yorkshire’s legendary batter Herbert Sutcliffe, who coincidentally made an undefeated 135. Sutcliffe began the final day on 83 not out as England resumed on 171 for one and despite the fall of six more wickets, including Douglas Jardine and Wally Hammond, he guided his side home.

315 – 2001 v Australia at Headingley

Mark Butcher celebrates after hitting the winning runs against Australia at Headingley in 2001
Mark Butcher celebrated after hitting the winning runs against Australia at Headingley in 2001 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Mark Butcher’s magnificent unbeaten 175 in the fourth Test at Headingley saw England chase down 315 in their second innings on the final day to seal a six-wicket win in the fourth Test, once again against Ashes rivals Australia. Butcher was given admirable support by skipper Nasser Hussain (55) and Mark Ramprakash (32) in the days when Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie and Shane Warne were in their pomp in the Australian attack.

305 – 1997 v New Zealand at Christchurch

Michael Atherton was key to England's run chase against New Zealand in Christchurch in 1997
Michael Atherton was key to England’s run chase against New Zealand in Christchurch in 1997 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Former England captain Michael Atherton was the hero on this occasion, in the third Test at Lancaster Park. England were set a second-innings target of 305 and Atherton went into the final day on 65 as England resumed on 118 for two, still needing 179 for victory. Atherton departed for 118 having helped England on to 226 for four and it was left to John Crawley and Dominic Cork to see them home with undefeated knocks of 40 and 39 respectively.

299 – 2022 v New Zealand at Trent Bridge

Jonny Bairstow is congratulated by Ben Stokes after being caught out for 136 on the final day against New Zealand at Trent Bridge
Jonny Bairstow was congratulated by Ben Stokes after being caught out for 136 on the final day against New Zealand at Trent Bridge (Mike Egerton/PA)

After bowling New Zealand out for 284 on the final day of the second Test, England required 299 for a memorable win. Jonny Bairstow produced one of the all-time great Test innings for his country, bludgeoning his way to 136 off 92 balls, falling one ball short of equalling the fastest-ever century for England in Tests. Skipper Ben Stokes shrugged off a knee injury to help carry his side to victory, hitting the winning runs with a boundary in his undefeated 75.

