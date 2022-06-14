England lauded for stunning run chase in Nottingham – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 14.

Cricket

England pulled off an incredible run chase.

What a win @englandcricket! Phenomenal 🔥 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) June 14, 2022

Seems like I need to catch the highlights later 👀 JB with what seems to be a serious knock & the skipper backing him up #NewEngland #NewBeginnings #KeyattheWheel 🔥🔥 — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) June 14, 2022

What a fabulous test match. A brilliant run chase and one of the greatest test innings of all-time from @jbairstow21. Superbly positive captaincy from @benstokes38. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 14, 2022

JB 🔥🔥🔥🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) June 14, 2022

What a test match!!!! — Matthew hoggard (@Hoggy602) June 14, 2022

KP was enjoying the high life.

Football

Twenty-one years ago….

Vincent Kompany was ready for his new challenge.

Neil Warnock wanted improvements from refs.

One thing consistent in football is poor decisions by referees and the damage they can do. Hopefully the refs are working on upping their game, they sure need to! #football #VAR #referees #premierleague @CardiffCityFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/I5Sa8cpzJY — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) June 14, 2022

Dominic Calvert-Lewin kept it in the family.

A well-earned break for Curtis Jones.

Euro Qualification ✅ Well done Team!Now time for a break and prep for the new season!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gor5m9RfzZ — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) June 14, 2022

Wolves remembered Sir Jack.

Remembering Sir Jack Hayward on what would have been his 99th birthday 💛 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/mQ7LcwBX36 — Wolves (@Wolves) June 14, 2022

England had a new fan.

Not gonna lie but dont watch much cricket… Catching abit of ENGvNZ match…. Got me hooked. Are all test matches like this? @bepodium #engnz #cricket — Glen Johnson (@glen_johnson) June 14, 2022

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was celebrating.

It feels phenomenal to have this feeling again and out of all my Premier League title this is the most special because of where I come from. Credit @rockstar_13_ who has had a brilliant Premier League. The fans in Berlin were amazing and thank you for all the support at home 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/3Joslc1RCU — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) June 13, 2022

Golf

Rory McIlroy was ready for a big week in Boston.

Going to be a great week for sports in Boston. I have two tickets to the @usopengolf, tickets to the @RedSox game and this signed bag for one lucky Boston fan. Retweet to win. pic.twitter.com/VrREqvXCKn — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 14, 2022

Tennis

Serena was heading for Wimbledon.

Athletics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was road-running.

I’m not always on the track. Some days I’m on the road!! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/geFMpBn93v — ShellyAnnFraserPryce (@realshellyannfp) June 14, 2022

American Football

Tom Brady had a new look.

The kids over on tiktok are calling this the Peyton angle 😂 Rude! pic.twitter.com/ovCdMsfgrO — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 13, 2022

Formula One

Jenson Button throwback.

Throwback to fighting from P21 with six visits to the pits. 😳 A remarkable @JensonButton victory in Canada where everything went wrong… until he won. 🏆#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/1MKCbWrsf8 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 14, 2022

Cycling

Chris Froome got caught speeding.

Swimming

Duncan Scott put his health first.

😩 Gutted 😩 I’ve decided to pull out from the World champs that start this week! Absolutely devastated 😔 Since returning from covid I’ve been really struggling with high intensity! Now it’s time to put my health first and focus on recovery 🙌🏼 #Antifragility #Nonmetuo pic.twitter.com/065pJFF4Oj — Duncan Scott MBE (@Dunks_Scott) June 14, 2022