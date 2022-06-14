Stuart Armstrong helps keep Scotland’s Nations League dream alive with double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Armstrong helps keep Scotland’s Nations League dream alive with double

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 9:16 pm
Stuart Armstrong helped keep Scotland’s dream alive with a double against Armenia (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stuart Armstrong helped Scotland keep their dream alive with a double in their 4-1 Nations League win over Armenia in Yerevan.

There was some gloom around after the Scots had been thrashed 3-0 against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday and the return game against Armenia following last week’s 2-0 win at Hampden Park got off to a dispiriting start when Vahan Bichakhchyan scored after only six minutes.

However, Southampton midfielder Armstrong scored twice to give the visitors the interval lead with Armenia defender Arman Hovhannisyan sent off after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession just before the break with the score at 1-1.

Stand-in skipper John McGinn and striker Che Adams added further goals before Armenia substitute Kamo Hovhannisyan was also red-carded in the 90th minute for a lunge on Lewis Ferguson.

Armstrong told the Scotland national team’s official Twitter account: “It is always difficult when you have a poor performance, you have to bounce back quickly.

“Luckily we had the chance to do that only a few days later.

“Tonight was a different challenge but three points was so important to keep our dream alive in this group and we have done that and now we can have a little break and look forward to the next few games in September.

“It was a difficult one. We always knew it would be. We knew it was a bit physical in the home game so we thought it would be similar.

“We started very poorly and were probably a little fortunate to be going in ahead. The sending-off helped us a lot and in the end it was comfortable.

“The mission was to get three points and we did.

“I was happy with my finishes – I am pleased to add a couple of goals and want to add more in future – and more importantly happy with the win.”

