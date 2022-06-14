Stuart Armstrong helps keep Scotland’s Nations League dream alive with double

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stuart Armstrong helped Scotland keep their dream alive with a double in their 4-1 Nations League win over Armenia in Yerevan.

There was some gloom around after the Scots had been thrashed 3-0 against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday and the return game against Armenia following last week’s 2-0 win at Hampden Park got off to a dispiriting start when Vahan Bichakhchyan scored after only six minutes.

However, Southampton midfielder Armstrong scored twice to give the visitors the interval lead with Armenia defender Arman Hovhannisyan sent off after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession just before the break with the score at 1-1.

Stand-in skipper John McGinn and striker Che Adams added further goals before Armenia substitute Kamo Hovhannisyan was also red-carded in the 90th minute for a lunge on Lewis Ferguson.

Armstrong told the Scotland national team’s official Twitter account: “It is always difficult when you have a poor performance, you have to bounce back quickly.

“Luckily we had the chance to do that only a few days later.

“Tonight was a different challenge but three points was so important to keep our dream alive in this group and we have done that and now we can have a little break and look forward to the next few games in September.

“It was a difficult one. We always knew it would be. We knew it was a bit physical in the home game so we thought it would be similar.

“We started very poorly and were probably a little fortunate to be going in ahead. The sending-off helped us a lot and in the end it was comfortable.

“The mission was to get three points and we did.

“I was happy with my finishes – I am pleased to add a couple of goals and want to add more in future – and more importantly happy with the win.”