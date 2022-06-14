Hungary defeat joins list of embarrassing losses suffered by England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hungary defeat joins list of embarrassing losses suffered by England

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 11:20 pm
England’s humbling by Hungary joins a list of embarrassing defeats suffered by the national side (Nick Potts/PA)
England’s humbling by Hungary joins a list of embarrassing defeats suffered by the national side (Nick Potts/PA)

England slumped to a humiliating 4-0 loss at the hands of Hungary in their UEFA Nations League clash at Molineux on Tuesday, their heaviest home reverse in 94 years.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five other embarrassing England defeats.

United States 1 England 0 (Belo Horizonte, World Cup 1950)

With star names such as Tom Finney and Stanley Matthews, England were firm tournament favourites when they entered the World Cup for the first time in 1950. Things did not go according to plan as Joe Gaetjens’ goal handed a team of American amateurs a shock victory.

Norway 2 England 1 (Oslo, 1982 World Cup qualifier, 1981)

England reached the 1982 World Cup despite an embarrassing loss to Norway in qualifying
England reached the 1982 World Cup despite an embarrassing loss to Norway in qualifying (PA Archive)

Norway were minnows when they stunned an England side containing the likes of Kevin Keegan and Bryan Robson, prompting some memorable commentary from Bjorge Lillelien. Robson put England ahead but Tom Lund and Hallvar Thoresen hit back. “Your boys took one hell of a beating!” Lillelien screamed after reeling off a lengthy list of seemingly every famous English person he could think of.

England 2 Croatia 3 (Wembley, Euro 2008 qualifier, 2007)

Steve McClaren's England failed to qualify for Euro 2008 on a miserable night at Wembley
Steve McClaren’s England failed to qualify for Euro 2008 on a miserable night at Wembley (Martin Rickett/PA)

England failed to qualify for Euro 2008 on a miserable night which began badly when goalkeeper Scott Carson fumbled a Nico Kranjcar shot into the net and Ivica Olic added a second. Frank Lampard and Peter Crouch replied but Mladen Petric won it, leaving England manager Steve McClaren looking a sad sight under his umbrella.

Germany 4 England 1 (Bloemfontein, World Cup 2010)

England were outplayed by Germany in South Africa
England were outplayed by Germany in South Africa (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fabio Capello’s World Cup hopes unravelled in South Africa as his side were comprehensively beaten by Germany in the last 16. Goals from Miroslav Klose and Lukas Podolski set up victory before Matthew Upson pulled one back. Frank Lampard did have a legitimate equaliser ruled out with a shot that clearly crossed the line, but the Germans were far superior and Thomas Muller added two more goals.

England 1 Iceland 2 (Nice, Euro 2016)

England’s loss to Iceland at Euro 2016 was one of the worst in the country's history
England’s loss to Iceland at Euro 2016 was one of the worst in the country’s history (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rank outsiders Iceland dumped Roy Hodgson’s underwhelming England out of Euro 2016 at the last-16 stage with a deserved victory. Wayne Rooney opened the scoring from the penalty spot but goals from Ragnar Sigurdsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson turned the game around.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal