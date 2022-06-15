What has gone wrong for England and how can it be fixed before World Cup?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What has gone wrong for England and how can it be fixed before World Cup?

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 10:55 am
England’s Harry Kane appears dejected during the UEFA Nations League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Tuesday June 14, 2022.
England's Harry Kane appears dejected during the UEFA Nations League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Tuesday June 14, 2022.

England crashed to a heavy defeat to Hungary on Tuesday night and ended the June international break with no wins and no goals from open play.

It was not great preparation for the winter World Cup, now just five months away, with a minority of fans turning on Gareth Southgate during the 4-0 loss at Molineux.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what has gone wrong this month and how Southgate can fix any issues before the opening game in Qatar.

How bad was this international break?

Gareth Southgate
The run of four games got off to a bad start for Gareth Southgate’s England in Budapest (Nick Potts/PA)

These four Nations League fixtures were always going to present problems, coming as they did at the end of such a long season.

Fatigue and fitness issues affected nations across Europe and England, in particular, struggled to deal with the tiredness among the squad.

Southgate attempted to balance a need for results, preparations for Qatar and managing minutes for his players but failed to do so effectively in any of the fixtures.

Harry Kane’s late penalty in Germany rescued a point while there was a goalless stalemate at home to Italy with home and away losses to Hungary bookending a disappointing run of results.

Are there any other reasons for England’s woes?

England Training Session – St George’s Park – Wednesday June 9th
Left-backs Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell both missed out through injury (Nick Potts/PA)

Southgate pointed to not being able to name his strongest side in any of the four games and he will be hoping that changes when he picks his team to face Iran at the World Cup.

Both of his preferred left-backs – Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell – were missing through injury, while vice-captain Jordan Henderson was rested completely following a gruelling campaign with Liverpool and Phil Foden was only able to make a late cameo off the bench in the final game having tested positive for coronavirus.

Southgate wants to be judged on results and performances once he can call upon such players, but a lack of depth within his squad has arguably been revealed this month.

What are the major issues?

Goals.

Germany v England – UEFA Nations League – Group A3 – Allianz Arena
Harry Kane’s penalty in Munich last week was England’s only goal of the four games (Nick Potts/PA)

England have now failed to score from open play for over six hours, with Southgate admitting “concern” over the reliance on Kane and Raheem Sterling to find the back of the net.

Kane reached a half-century of goals with his penalty in Munich and now has one more international goal that the rest of the current squad combined.

Southgate also has reason for worry that some of the players integral to England’s run to the 2018 World Cup semi-final and Euro 2020 final are out of form.

Most noticeably, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire endured a difficult campaign and was still out of sorts this month – and he was not the only one.

So, is Southgate’s position under threat?

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
Southgate led England to the final of Euro 2020 last summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

It is highly unlikely that Southgate will not be England manager come the World Cup.

He described the Hungary defeat as “chastening” but insisted he always had his eyes open to the fact the feel-good factor he has enjoyed for much of his five-and-a-half-year tenure would be tested at times.

The 51-year-old has a fine track record in major tournaments and importantly retains the support of the group of players he has no doubt elevated since taking the reins.

Kane said he was “disappointed” to even be asked questions over Southgate’s future having praised the former Middlesbrough boss on the eve of the Molineux defeat.

Even Hungary boss Marco Rossi backed Southgate to get the job done despite enjoying two wins over him in quick succession.

But he has to sort this before the World Cup – how long does he have?

With the unique situation of a winter tournament, the Three Lions kick off against Iran on November 21 – 160 days on from the loss to Hungary.

Before then, Southgate has just two further Nations League matches to address any long-standing issues – away to Italy and at home to Germany in September.

Southgate will be hoping his players start the 2022/23 season in fine fettle to give him some selection headaches but he also needs to decide which formation gets the best out of his squad.

While the ability to play with a back three or a flat four-man defence can keep opponents guessing, constantly flitting between systems can also lead to confusion among his own camp.

