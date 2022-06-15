Wales reaping the rewards of Brennan Johnson’s focus on finishing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales reaping the rewards of Brennan Johnson’s focus on finishing

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 10:57 am
Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring for Wales against Holland in Rotterdam (Tim Goode/PA)
Brennan Johnson says he had to improve his finishing to hit the goal trail for Wales.

Johnson backed up his 19-goal season at Nottingham Forest by showing his scoring prowess in the Nations League.

The 21-year-old scored his first Wales goal in the 1-1 home draw with Belgium on Saturday and was on target again in Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat to Holland.

Johnson collected Harry Wilson’s pass and, despite having Dutch defenders for company, took the shot early to find the bottom corner of the Holland net.

“It has been a good camp,” said Johnson, who will be playing Premier League football following Forest’s promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

“After a long season I thought I have done well and coming into these games I had the confidence to do it again with Wales.

“I am happy with how it has panned out.

“I work on loads of types of different finishes. I think it is something I needed to improve on.

“I’ve had to adapt from club football to international football.

“There are some things the manager (Robert Page) wants me to do slightly different for Wales. We’ve just watched through that.”

Wales’ cruel defeat in Rotterdam to Memphis Depay’s stoppage-time winner marked the end of five games in 14 days.

Netherlands Wales Nations League Soccer
Memphis Depay, right, celebrates his late Nations League winner against Wales in Rotterdam (Peter Dejong/AP)

World Cup qualification was always the priority and that was achieved in the second of the five matches with a 1-0 play-off final victory over Ukraine in Cardiff.

The Nations League has been a bitter-sweet affair for a Wales side making their debut in the top tier, with promising individual and team performances undone by conceding late goals.

Poland’s winner in Wroclaw came five minutes from time, and it was a case of double Dutch for Wales as Holland twice produced the decisive moments in added time.

Johnson said of the Rotterdam defeat: “It was another tough game and really tough to lose at the end.

“But there are loads of positives to take from it.

“I think there were positives, especially for 60 minutes of the game, as we went head to head with them and showed what we can do.

“It was just really disappointing at the end.”

Boss Page has described Johnson as “the future of Welsh football” following his breakthrough season at Forest.

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Manager Robert Page says Brennan Johnson’s impact has lifted the entire Wales squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Johnson was on loan at Lincoln in the 2020-21 campaign and has yet to become a regular starter for his country, but Page says his impact has lifted the entire squad.

Asked if Johnson had eased the scoring burden on skipper Gareth Bale, Page said: “Yes, but on everybody as well.

“It is great when you have your best players, and Brennan is certainly showing his worth.

“When you have them on the team sheet, it is certainly not just the centre-forwards who you get a lift from, it is your team-mates around you as well.

“Brennan is growing game by game and has a bright future.”

