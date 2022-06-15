ECB charges seven people over allegations of racism at Yorkshire – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

ECB charges seven people over allegations of racism at Yorkshire – report

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 11:51 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 12:11 pm
Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism and harassment during two spells at Yorkshire have been investigated by the ECB (House of Commons/PA)
Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism and harassment during two spells at Yorkshire have been investigated by the ECB (House of Commons/PA)

Seven people have been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board following its investigation into allegations of racism at Yorkshire, it was reported on Wednesday.

The Cricketer said the ECB had elected not to name the seven individuals, while it also reported that Yorkshire have also been charged.

The individuals have been charged with bringing the game into disrepute according to the Cricketer report, with each said to relate to the use of racist and discriminatory language.

It is reported that the Cricket Disciplinary Committee (CDC) will now hear each of the cases, starting in September.

Yorkshire have been charged with allowing a culture to develop which fostered discriminatory behaviour, according to the report.

The ECB investigation followed allegations of racism made by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq.

The 31-year-old gave harrowing testimony to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee about his experience at the club across two spells between 2008 and 2014 and 2016 to 2018.

In his testimony, former England internationals Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, Alex Hales and Gary Ballance had all been subject to fresh claims of racial discrimination.

Yorkshire’s Gary Ballance apologised for using a racial slur
Yorkshire’s Gary Ballance apologised for using a racial slur (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ballance, who is still with Yorkshire but has not played yet this season, has apologised for using a racial slur towards Rafiq but Rafiq said in March that he had not received an apology directly from Ballance.

Hoggard has apologised to Rafiq, while Tim Bresnan  has apologised for bullying Rafiq but has categorically denied making racist comments.

Nottinghamshire batsman Alex Hales categorically denied after the DCMS hearing last November that there was any racial connotation to him naming his dog Kevin.

Rafiq alleged that Ballance used the word ‘Kevin’ as a derogatory term towards people from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was alleged to have made a racist comment to a group of players including Azeem Rafiq, something which Vaughan categorically denies
Former England captain Michael Vaughan was alleged to have made a racist comment to a group of players including Azeem Rafiq, something which Vaughan categorically denies (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Rafiq has also alleged that former England captain and ex-Yorkshire team-mate Michael Vaughan had said to him and a group of players of Asian origin in 2009 that there were “too many of your lot” at Yorkshire and that “we need to do something about it”.

Vaughan has categorically denied making that comment. Rana Naved-ul-Hasan corroborated Rafiq’s claim however, as did current England player Adil Rashid.

A fourth player, Ajmal Shahzad, said he had no recollection of the comment Vaughan is alleged to have made.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]