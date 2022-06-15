Ex-Scotland Under-21 defender Alex Iacovitti signs new deal with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ex-Scotland Under-21 defender Alex Iacovitti signs new deal with Ross County

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 12:21 pm
Alex Iacovitti has signed a new deal at County (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Alex Iacovitti has signed a new deal at County (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Alex Iacovitti has signed a new contract with Ross County.

The 24-year-old defender has become a mainstay with the Staggies since joining from Oldham two years ago.

After making 75 appearances for County in that time, the former Scotland Under-21 player has now committed to a third season in Dingwall, much to the delight of manager Malky Mackay.

“Alex has been an important player for this club over the past two seasons and was really consistent last season in his level of performance,” the County boss told the club’s website.

“The way Alex conducts himself, trains and prepares is of a really high standard and it is a major part in why we want to keep him at the club.

“Alex was recruited to the football club two years ago, he has been developed over that period, and is now being rewarded for that development and we look forward to helping him continue to grow next season.”

News of Iacovitti’s new deal comes a day after it was confirmed that Austrian midfielder David Cancola had extended his contract with the Staggies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal