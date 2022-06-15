Jim McIntyre named new Cove Rangers boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim McIntyre named new Cove Rangers boss

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 3:59 pm
Jim McIntyre is the new Cove Rangers manager (Jane Barlow/PA)
Cove Rangers have appointed Jim McIntyre as their new manager.

The 50-year-old former Dunfermline, Queen of the South, Ross County and Dundee boss succeeds Paul Hartley, who left earlier this month to take charge of Hartlepool.

Cove are about to embark on their first season in the cinch Championship after winning the League One title and McIntyre, whose last managerial role at Dundee ended three years ago, is relishing the challenge.

“This opportunity has come right out of the blue,” he told the Cove website. “It’s amazing how these things can happen when you least expect them. It’s a challenge I’m hugely excited about.

“Paul Hartley did a brilliant job and I know the club is probably ahead of where it expected to be; it’s up to me to build on the successes of the last few years, and I’m confident I can do that.

“I did my due diligence and got nothing but positive feedback about Cove Rangers and how the club is run. I’ve been told they are guys who will offer the support and backing any manager needs. Relationships are so important in football, the chance to work with good people means a lot to me.

“The next few days are going to be pretty hectic as I get to know the players and assess what we need for the coming season, but I’m really looking forward to it, and can’t wait to get started.”

McIntyre, who has signed a one-year rolling contract, has appointed his ex-Airdrie team-mate Jimmy Boyle as his assistant.

